Essentia Health welcomed Friday’s expansion of a single-dose booster of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for all individuals ages 18 and older, and is scheduling appointments for those doses immediately.
Interested patients can schedule shots through the MyChart patient portal or by calling (833) 494-0836.
Essentia Health is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health departments for vaccine distribution.
For mRNA vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — the CDC recommends people 50 and older should get a booster six months after their initial series, as well as those who are 18-plus and moderately to severely immunocompromised. Patients ages 18-49 with no other risk factors and who received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna may get a booster dose.
For Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, a booster is approved for all people 18 and older two months after their first dose. Similar to mRNA vaccines, immunocompromised individuals ages 18 and older are encouraged to get a booster.
“Mix and match” booster doses can be used following the completion of a primary series.
In addition to boosters, Essentia continues to offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including for the 5-11-year-old age group.
