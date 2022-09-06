Essentia Health is seeking volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas.
Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas.
To ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff, volunteers must:
· Commit to a regular weekly two-hour shift.
· Submit to a background check.
· Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
· Be vaccinated against the seasonal flu between November and April.
· Be willing to wear a mask and any other PPE during their shift.
· Be at least 18 years of age.
“Volunteers make a big difference in our patients’ lives,” said Deb Anderson, volunteer supervisor at Essentia Health. “It’s a safe and meaningful experience to brighten the day of our patients and enrich their lives.”
While you don’t have to be in school to volunteer, many of the available positions can help students build their resumes and help medical students determine an area of focus. Volunteering is also a requirement for some graduate-level programs.
Essentia has immediate openings at our locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo.
“COVID-19 really put a dent in our volunteer pool, and we are actively trying to rebuild it,” said Erica Busta, Essentia’s volunteer program manager. “There are ample opportunities across our system to get involved and give back to your community by way of volunteering.”
A full list of locations, opportunities and more information about volunteer opportunities can be found on our website.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.