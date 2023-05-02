In the spring of 2021, a collaboration between Essentia Health and several other local and statewide organizations was launched to help people with health-related social needs. In the two years since, the program has been a major success. To date, more than 10,000 referrals have been placed, connecting people in need to community-based programs and services.  

The initiative is called Resourceful and helps people facing challenges — and those who help others — find and make referrals to free and reduced-cost resources for food, shelter, health care, work, financial assistance and more.  

