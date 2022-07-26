Essentia Health pediatricians are encouraging COVID-19 vaccination of children ages 6 months through 4 years after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone in this age group should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. 

“COVID-19 has been one of the biggest public health threats in a century, with millions of people tragically losing their lives prematurely across the globe,” said Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, an Essentia pediatrician. “Now that COVID vaccinations for children above 6 months old have been approved, we can help prevent serious illness and hospitalization among our youngsters. We urge you to reach out to your pediatrician or family practice provider to discuss vaccination opportunities for your child.”   

