Eunice (Freer) Bue, of Clarkfield (formerly of Isle, MN), died on Monday, July 12th, 2021 at the age of 93 at the Clarkfield Care Center. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27th from 5-7 PM at the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield, MN and will continue from 10-11 AM on Saturday, August 28th at the Clarkfield Lutheran Church, followed by the memorial service at 11 AM. Interment to follow in the Clarkfield Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home www.jhlynner.com
To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Bue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.