Evelyn Snaza (Welter), 90, of Champlin, formerly of Onamia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Evelyn loved baking, gardening & playing bingo. She was an active volunteer at Holy Cross Church, the senior center, and at Lake Song. She was also active in the Veterans Club Women’s Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Leonard; son, Ronald; infant granddaughter; and four brothers. Evelyn is survived by daughters, LuAnn (Kent) Lindert, Cindy (Steven) Olson, Marylin (Jim) LeVoir; grandchildren, Jason (Jenny) Lindert, Gina Lindert, Tina Olson (Chris), Erik Olson (Nina), Lisa LeVoir (Eric), and Sam LeVoir; great-grandchildren, Jordan & Rylan Lindert; sister, Virginia (Don) Fitch; and many other family and friends.
Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, June 15th at 10:30AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Inurnment at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.