Erik Jacobson

Do you have a Mike in your life? If not, you should try to find one. Mike is the kind of person that’s always happy to see you (kinda like a dog :<). They’re quick with a smile and a firm handshake. They’re a hugger too. I love that.

They can be a regular quiet person, but can also be the life of the party. One of those people that when they walk in the room, you know it. They have a way of brightening the room with just their presence. And when they dance - it’s like no one is watching. 

