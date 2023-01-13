Do you have a Mike in your life? If not, you should try to find one. Mike is the kind of person that’s always happy to see you (kinda like a dog :<). They’re quick with a smile and a firm handshake. They’re a hugger too. I love that.
They can be a regular quiet person, but can also be the life of the party. One of those people that when they walk in the room, you know it. They have a way of brightening the room with just their presence. And when they dance - it’s like no one is watching.
My Mike happens to be a family man - but your Mike might be single, or whatever. They’re the kind of person that is a pleasure to be around - even if you don’t know them that well. They’re the type of person that acts the same whether someone is watching, or if they’re alone.
They have character and integrity.
They’re polite even when having an off day, open doors for people and say “please and thank you” on a regular basis, and stop the car if you’re crossing in front of them – whether there is a crosswalk or not. They’re down right jovial when given good news, but also take time to celebrate the little things in life, too.
They are a breath of fresh air in this day and age of likes and dislikes, and disparaging comments on social media. They’re a physical “like,” not a button. They make you feel good about yourself in person – and that is a true gift.
If you have a problem, they’re the type of person that can be your “go to” to help you through it. Someone you can lean on, and not be embarrassed about it. The someone that is there for you – unconditionally. They’re a “give you the shirt off their back” kind of person.
Have you ever gone to a funeral and listened to all the good things people say about the person that passed and then thought, I wish I could be more like that. Or, I should be more compassionate with people I don’t know anything about, because you never know what they’re going through. Mike leaves you feeling that way, too.
They’re caring and understanding like that, and It seems like it comes naturally - but I think it’s probably a conscientious decision to act that way – each and every day.
Now don’t get me wrong, Mike could easily be a Michele. But I think you get my point – they’re the type of person that leaves an impression on you, and you want to be a better person because of them.
I’m telling you if you don’t have a person like that in your life you’re missing out. But maybe you already have one, and you just don’t realize it. It’s really easy to get so wrapped up in your own daily life that you forget to take notice of them, and that would be a shame.
People like this come in a variety of packaging, they could be a friend, a family member, or a complete stranger that you happen to have an interaction with during your day. But they’re easy to notice, and leave you thinking “Wow, that was a really nice person, or, I wish I could be more like them.”
Or maybe you’re one of them? If that’s the case, I applaud you, because the world can never get enough of people like that. Are you that person?
