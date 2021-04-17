Everyone is welcome. No exceptions.  

As I sit down to write this article, I’m listening to a podcast about Dolly Parton, and I’m crying. I’m not even listening to one of her truly sad songs from her early years. I’m listening to people talk about how much they love Dolly.
I could be crying because I’m tired. I could be crying because it’s cloudy and grey this morning, and my spirit needs a bit of sunshine. Or I could be crying because of our latest spike in COVID-19 infections. But in actuality, I’m crying because of Dolly Parton.
What’s bringing me to tears this morning is the array of personalities who love her. In one concert discussed at the very beginning of this podcast, we hear described drag queens and lesbians mingling kindly with church ladies and men in cowboy hats. It is this reference that makes me cry.
This moment in time where some of us are just beginning to venture out and see familiar faces again, feels so far from that moment in time. A moment in time when mingling at a concert with people different from ourselves was just what we could do on a Friday night. Listening to this bit feels like a glimpse of heaven for me – to be standing in a lobby and watching people maneuver around each other and making idle chit chat while they wait for the doors to the main auditorium to open. To be with people that I have never met and have nearly nothing in common except for our love for a performer or a type of music would be an otherworldly experience right now.
These conversations with fellow fans are not unlike coffee hours when you are venturing into a new church, or any house of worship I would imagine. You don’t know anyone and they might all look different from you, but you know you share a love of God and maybe a love of mediocre coffee and baked goods too. I’ve visited a fair number of churches in my life, and I always feel a bit of excitement when exiting the sanctuary after hearing a decent sermon or participating in some fun singing. And then there is that awkward walk to the snacks and wandering around to find friendly faces with which to chat. Yes, it’s different than the concert hall lobby, but it is no less exhilarating … as long as there is caffeine in the coffee and there was gospel in the sermon.
Church has always been a place where people from a wide range of backgrounds and those who hold different beliefs on a whole range of issues can gather over a shared love of God. There will be more feelings than just excitement and joy in church than in a concert lobby because the conversations get a bit deeper than the latest wig that Dolly Parton is wearing. However, when talking about the liberating peace, the merciful justice, and the overwhelming love of God – all emotions can and will arise.
These days I don’t get to visit other churches much. Being the solo pastor of a church put a stop to that real fast. However, that just means that I need more people to swing by Bethany and have awkward conversations with me after church.
Everyone is welcome. No exceptions.
Jess Olson is the pastor of Bethany Lutheran church in Onamia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.