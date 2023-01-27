statz_bob2020.jpg

In the fall of 1968, Onamia Public Schools offered their students band, choir, general music and musical theater as well as three boys athletic programs (there were no girls athletics back then). During those decades, the OHS instrumental music program featured a jazz band, pep band that played at every home athletic event, a stage band, concert band and an 80-piece marching band. 

The vocal music department featured a concert choir and was one of the first schools in the area to offer a swing choir. 

