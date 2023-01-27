In the fall of 1968, Onamia Public Schools offered their students band, choir, general music and musical theater as well as three boys athletic programs (there were no girls athletics back then). During those decades, the OHS instrumental music program featured a jazz band, pep band that played at every home athletic event, a stage band, concert band and an 80-piece marching band.
The vocal music department featured a concert choir and was one of the first schools in the area to offer a swing choir.
The music department also began producing full-length broadway musicals in 1975 and were going strong through the first years of the 1990s, becoming the envy of small-town schools in mid-Minnesota.
The OHS football, basketball and baseball teams had similar success during the 60s, 70 and 80s.
There was one reason, often overlooked, as to why and how Onamia schools were able to produce such good products in sports and the arts during that period. That reason: class sizes numbered between 60 and 80 students with no fewer than six busloads of students transported to Onamia’s curb from the area 10-miles west of town.
There are so many teachers and coaches who can thank their lucky stars for the hundreds of students from what was known as the Hillman, Sullivan Lake and Bulldog Lake areas who graced the OHS hallways back in the day. If not for those bus-loads of students from out west, Onamia would not have gone to the state football tournament and won conference championships in the 1970s. If not for the students from west of town, Tom Kane’s baseball teams would not have won hundreds of games for their coach, eventually earning him a spot in the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. If not for the hundreds of boys and girls from “10-Mile Corner” who were allowed and encouraged by their parents to take part in the music programs offered at Onamia High, they would never have had an 60-piece concert band or produced 20 full-scale, Broadway musicals.
That was then, this is now.
Today, with the choice of open enrollment, there are exactly no bus-loads of students from 10 miles west of town being dropped off at schools in District 480. None. In fact, last year, there may have been just one family from out west sending their children to Onamia. Others from that part of Morrison County were being enrolled in the Pierz school district to the point where that system put a cap on enrollment because they were overcrowded.
Is it a coincidence that Pierz is doing well in football during the past decade? Could it be that those student/athletes who once traveled east to the Onamia district are now heading west?
Is it a coincidence that OHS is graduating classes numbering 20-30 students of late instead of 50-60?
Is it a coincidence that there is no more pop singing group, 60-piece concert or marching bands or full-scale musicals at OHS?
Is is a coincidence that Onamia High has had a tough time fielding complete and competitive teams in football, basketball and baseball during the past decade?
There is little doubt that a huge factor in the demise of the numbers in some sports and music activities has to do with the fact there are no longer six busloads of “Hillman kids” pulling up to the OHS front door.
This is not to say that Onamia, under their current band and choir directors, along with the current coaches aren’t doing a commendable job. They are for the most part very dedicated educators. But the music teachers and athletic coaches no longer have the numbers to work with that they once enjoyed. Indeed, many coaches and music instructors from the 70s, 80s and early 90s, owe a great deal of gratitude to the Sullivans, the Grosses, the Bosers, the Kruscheks, the Sims, the Kutils, the Hennigans, the Stouts, the Wallers, the Kapsners, the Baniekes, the Blocks, the Litkes, the Larsons, the Crottys, the Waytasheks and so many other families from out west who sent their children east to school instead of west helping to create a golden era for sports and the arts at Onamia High.
