After over a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grand Makwa Cinema is re-opening. The grand re-opening date is scheduled for May 28 with the showings of Cruella, A Quiet Place II and Godzilla vs. Kong.
Grand Makwa Cinema Manager Nick Shaw said the theater will be open only on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and that the theater is bringing some new, exciting things to create a “night out experience” rather than simply a movie and popcorn.
“We’re revamping the theater a little and bringing in more food to the concessions, along with a new look,” said Shaw.
Shaw noted that people have been feeling something missing in their lives with the theaters being closed, and people have had to experience a new way of streaming. “People want to get out and watch movies and have that experience with other people,” he said. “We want to give them a good value and make it affordable.”
As far as some new items being added to the menu, Shaw said that, along with your standard concession items such as popcorn and candy, items like chicken tenders, cheese curds, stuffed pretzels, Bavarian cream pretzel bites, bosco sticks, hot dogs, and multiple slushie flavors will be on the menu. Talks of having pizza and some other items are happening as well.
“We’re looking forward to creating a night-out experience, rather than simply a movie and popcorn,” said Shaw.
Shaw said that the building went through deep cleaning while being closed, and some of the damages were repaired, along with sprucing things up. “It’s looking nice now,” said Shaw. “We are opening sooner than expected. We figured why just let the building sit there closed when we can now offer a place again for the community to come. We believe that the whole Mille Lacs area is the Makwa family.”
He noted that the theater tried to open last fall, but with the spike of COVID-19 cases, the plans fell through.
As far as when the theater will open back up full-time, Shaw said they will have to play it by ear but that is the plan. He added that Hollywood seems to be back to creating more films.
“More and more movies are rolling out again … more movies are getting booked out for the summer. It looks like it will be a summer blockbuster again!” said Shaw. He added that he’s been hearing by word of mouth that people are ready to be back inside the theater. “We all watched Godzilla vs Kong when it came out on our TVs, but you’re missing something when you’re not watching it on the big screen. I think people really miss going to the theater.”
For more information on movies, check the weekly ad in the Messenger or visit https://grandmakwacinema.com/.
