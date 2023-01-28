With snow blanketing the ground outside, many Minnesota gardeners wait impatiently for spring. The typical growing season in our area ranges from May to September, which most gardeners will agree is too short! There are fortunately many ways to extend our growing season, and one that has recently been gaining popularity is winter sowing. 

The idea behind winter sowing is to create mini greenhouses, set them outside in the snow, and then let nature do its work to decide when the conditions are right to sprout the seeds. You can start sowing seeds now for hardy perennials and biennials. Those that require cold stratification to trigger germination work especially well. Coneflower, foxgloves, larkspur, hollyhocks, and poppies are just a few examples of flowers that I have successfully winter sowed in the past. Later in the spring, around the end of March, you can sow seeds for cold hardy vegetables and annuals too. 

