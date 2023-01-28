With snow blanketing the ground outside, many Minnesota gardeners wait impatiently for spring. The typical growing season in our area ranges from May to September, which most gardeners will agree is too short! There are fortunately many ways to extend our growing season, and one that has recently been gaining popularity is winter sowing.
The idea behind winter sowing is to create mini greenhouses, set them outside in the snow, and then let nature do its work to decide when the conditions are right to sprout the seeds. You can start sowing seeds now for hardy perennials and biennials. Those that require cold stratification to trigger germination work especially well. Coneflower, foxgloves, larkspur, hollyhocks, and poppies are just a few examples of flowers that I have successfully winter sowed in the past. Later in the spring, around the end of March, you can sow seeds for cold hardy vegetables and annuals too.
To get started on your mini greenhouses, you will need containers, potting soil, a sharp knife, duct tape, plant labels, and seeds. My favorite containers to use are milk jugs, but any type of deli, takeout or other container with a clear or translucent lid could work. When using milk jugs, remove the cap and cut the jug in half with a sharp knife, leaving one side to act as a “hinge.” Make sure to poke holes in the bottom of any container for drainage, along with some in the top to let rain and snow enter.
After you have collected and prepared containers, fill them with around three inches of potting soil. Add enough water to saturate the soil to a muddy consistency. Sow your seeds according to the directions on the packet. One seed variety per container is best. It is also important to create a label for the seeds to place inside the container so that you know what is growing in the spring!
Once the seeds are sown, tape the containers together at the seams with duct tape and set outside in the snow in a sunny location. As the weather begins to warm, start checking on your mini greenhouses for sprouted seeds. Make sure to keep the soil moist throughout the spring and take care to minimize disruption to the seeds by watering gently. Open the lids on nice days so that the seedlings do not get too hot, but don’t forget to close them before the cool nights.
Later in the spring, after the danger of frost has passed, you can gently divide the seedlings and directly plant them into your garden. If you want to give the seedlings more time to mature and build up a root system, you can transplant them to individual pots to continue growing.
You can find many additional resources and information online with a simple search for winter sowing. It is a low-cost and space-saving alternative to starting seeds indoors. Best of all, it can extend our growing season and satisfy that itch to get gardening that many of us have this time of year.
