van Rheenen

A. R. V. van Rheenen

I may be a bit of an odd duck for a member of the media. It’s my goal to live as unplugged a life as possible, with a few exceptions. If I can leave my phone behind, I absolutely will. The thought of a smartwatch on my wrist semi-stresses me out. In college, I never did jump on the bring-your-laptop-to-class trend. It was always a pen (or more likely a pencil) and paper for me.

After years of not having a Facebook, I had to make a new page because of this job. Is it just me, or is it actually a really confusing platform? It looks pretty different from the last time I used it, and I kind of don’t get it. I know I’m of the demographic that’s supposed to inherently know how to use technology, but I guess I come up short in some areas of that category. I tend to gripe a lot about how much of the news business is online now, which, like anything, has its pros and cons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.