I may be a bit of an odd duck for a member of the media. It’s my goal to live as unplugged a life as possible, with a few exceptions. If I can leave my phone behind, I absolutely will. The thought of a smartwatch on my wrist semi-stresses me out. In college, I never did jump on the bring-your-laptop-to-class trend. It was always a pen (or more likely a pencil) and paper for me.
After years of not having a Facebook, I had to make a new page because of this job. Is it just me, or is it actually a really confusing platform? It looks pretty different from the last time I used it, and I kind of don’t get it. I know I’m of the demographic that’s supposed to inherently know how to use technology, but I guess I come up short in some areas of that category. I tend to gripe a lot about how much of the news business is online now, which, like anything, has its pros and cons.
I have been listening to a lot more podcasts recently, though. The drive from Pine City to Isle flies by pretty quick when I’m listening to people a lot smarter than me talk about topics I only have an inch of understanding on.
OK, so one such podcast is called Hidden Brain. This podcast sort of dissects how we tick and why we tick that way in all kinds of scenarios. In the episode “Do Less,” the host, Shankar Vedantam, is chatting with Leidy Klotz, an engineer. And they’re talking about our impulse, when talking about progress, to add things. For example, when I came on as editor (all those weeks ago now – just kidding), I considered a lot of things for the paper. And all those things were columns or ideas to add to the paper. Klotz, during the podcast, makes the case that subtraction can actually be a more useful tool. Fascinating!
Another podcast: On Being with Krista Tippett. In one episode, she interviews Nobel Prize winning economist Daniel Kahneman, who wrote the popular book, “Thinking Fast and Slow.” The premise of this book is breaking down the “systems” we operate on – System One and System Two. System One is automatic stuff: It’s calculating two plus two. It’s driving, going to the bathroom – automatic things we really don’t have to think about. At some point, we probably learned to do them, but they now don’t really require thinking at all. System Two, on the other hand, is much more deliberative and slow. So slow, in fact, that Kahneman calls it “lazy.” While we might think System Two contains who we really are, it’s really System One that rules. System Two’s laziness just kind of endorses whatever instinct System One generates in all kinds of situations. We have to actually work a little harder to engage System Two, to be deliberative and careful.
Those two podcast episodes, though they interviewed two people in completely different fields, occupy a similar space in my mind. I think of the power of addition through subtraction as a System Two operation. And I think of the 24-hour news cycle and Facebook, media that demands your attention now, as System One, as merely adding to the noise without creative thinking or nuance.
So I was thinking about that as I created my new Facebook page that I will really not use beyond work. Someone I interviewed recently called social media a monster you have to feed constantly. I really resonated with that. We do have this sense of immediacy that we want fulfilled, and social media is a great place to have that desire satisfied. Of course, it’s not all bad. Some things we do need to get out there as soon as possible. There is news you should have sooner rather than later, and it’s better to have facts spreading around than false information or rumors. With the ubiquity of news or information online, it can be very hard to distinguish what’s what.
What I’ve learned about myself over the years is I’m committed to truth, which is actually not the same as facts. A few people have teased me about being an objective reporter since I’ve taken up this post as editor, and while I always try to assure people of my objectivity, there’s a silent conversation I’m having with myself behind that comment. Objectivity, arguably, is kind of in the eyes of the beholder. We all have different perspectives, and all those perspectives add up to the truth. If I can keep that in mind as I’m writing and reporting and talking with people, I think that’s much more helpful than being determined to find a series of facts to set the record straight.
Facts are System One. They tend to be easy, they tend to be black and white, and we definitely take them for granted. Truth is probably in the System Two sphere. Facts may help us identify what the truth of the matter is, but there will be plenty of caveats with it and a whole host of context and history and subtext and implications for the future embedded in it.
The funny thing about truth is it’s probably easier to find if we strip away the facts. Facts have a bias. They do! Someone (some corporation, some money) is always in charge of such and such study, and you, as the reader, can absolutely find a different interpretation that bolsters your worldview. It’s why discussing politics and religion is so maddening – there will always be enough evidence to support whatever you want to believe.
So anyway, there’s really not a nice bow to put on this column. Which is good, because nice bows are best on presents, and I’m more interested in getting people to think a little more carefully and critically, or at least to notice the world around them in a different light. Social media can do that, but it’s been my experience that human contact and communication is the best way to learn and grow.
