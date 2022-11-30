Fairview Princeton.jpg

M Health Fairview Northland Hospital would be part of a merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health that was announced by the two healthcare providers on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States, and Fairview Health Services, one of the leading providers of health care in Minnesota, have signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine and create a new health system. 

