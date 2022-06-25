As the televised congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 riot are again reminding us, the gaming of our election system has become the biggest threat to our democratic republic. Without the confidence of all voters that the voting process is fair and honest, no office holder can govern or legislate with fully recognized legitimacy. If that confidence is not restored, violence can result.
At the heart of the issue is that, while polls vary, around 35% of Americans, most of them Republican supporters of Donald Trump, believe the last election was stolen. At the same time, many Democrats believe that Republicans want to suppress the vote. Gerrymandering, which both parties do when they get the chance, doesn’t help, having become a science when computerized data mining can predict how most households will vote.
The challenge then becomes: How do we get everyone to believe that the voting system is honest and fair? That would require that nobody voted more than once, that each ballot is an expression of each individual voter’s will – and only that individual voter’s will, and that every eligible citizen – but only if a citizen – is allowed to vote.
In 2020, some election laws were changed by the executive and judicial branches of some states, including Minnesota. These emergency actions were contrary to Article I, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution which require action by the state legislature but were implemented out of fear of the disease. As it was, a second COVID wave began rising in late August 2020 and peaked on Nov. 9, just six days after the election. Now, the disease is still with us, but with a vaccine available to all, with 25% of Minnesotans already having had the disease and with mask wearing and other personal mitigation measures almost non-existent, we see no reason for further emergency measures.
What we see instead is a need for bipartisan compromise to achieve the goals listed above. Some may think that Trump’s unproven claims that he won the election will disappear when he leaves the public arena. We disagree. The people who believe him will continue to question the integrity of elections. In fact, some of them are on the ballot this year.
While election fraud is exceptionally difficult to prove, only several instances of it in Minnesota have been uncovered. Most of the concern nationally has been over the counting of ballots in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. However, allegations have been made that Trump won Minnesota, too. We have seen no hard evidence to prove that is true. Turnout in 2020 increased over 2016 across the state. In 20 of the state’s Senate districts, turnout was up more than 15% -- and Republican Senate candidates won 14 of those seats, compared to only six DFLers.
So, what might a bipartisan election reform package look like? For starters, we would recommend expanding post-election audits and cracking down on intimidation of election judges and voters. Minnesota has more than 4,000 voting precincts. If every county were required to compare the machine count to a hand count in a few precincts chosen at random, the effort could either reassure voters of the fairness or reveal fraud in the machines. We won’t know until such a test is run.
There is no excuse for physically threatening an election judge who is trying to follow voting laws, or citizens, to sway them to vote in a particular way or even to vote at all.
In general, Republicans want more safeguards to ensure fairness while Democrats want to make voting as convenient as possible.
Republicans would like to see a photo I.D. requirement. Citizens who don’t drive could receive a free voter I.D. card. The state voted down photo I.D. 10 years ago, but 17 states do require them. All but one of 47 European nations, Great Britain, require them, and even in Britain, some local precincts have that regulation. Our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, require them.
The Republicans would allow Election Day registration to continue, but if voters can’t prove their addresses with a photo I.D., they would still be allowed to cast provisional ballots. The government would then have a week to follow up and determine if the person was qualified to vote in that precinct.
The GOP would also prohibit people from being paid for their vote or for soliciting absentee ballots from others.
Democrats, meanwhile, would like to see people automatically registered to vote whenever they apply for a driver’s license. Children 16 or 17 years old would be registered, even though they still would not be allowed to vote until turning 18.
DFLers would also require Minnesota colleges and universities to provide on-campus address lists to voting officials, so that students with a college I.D. who are on the list can vote there. Also, tribal members living on reservations could use the address of the tribal headquarters if they otherwise don’t have an address.
The DFL also would like voting privileges restored to felons once they have completed their incarceration, even though they may still be on probation.
Too often in recent years, office holders have played to their bases, accomplishing little. Election integrity is too important to allow partisan posturing to continue on this topic. Our election system belongs to all of us.
Parties hoping to gain a majority so they can tilt the rules in their favor do nothing to increase faith in our elections – and that’s the danger. Expanding the use of audits and cracking down on intimidation should be easy. The other issues will require something that used to be routine in our politics – compromise. We recommend voters asking this year’s legislative candidates where they stand on the issues mentioned above and weeding out those who won’t do trade-offs.
Time is short. Early voting for the Aug. 9 primary begins June 24.
— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com
