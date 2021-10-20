The time has finally come in the Mille Lacs community for the peak of fall color, with the north end of the county slightly past peak and the south end at peak.
Traditionally by the end of September or early October, Mille Lacs is in the midst of brilliant color, but this year has been different because of the drought. And beyond the delay, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that the colors are more subtle this year.
Predictions on fall color have been variable. One expert on Bring me the News in an Aug. 25 article, predicted that the drought caused the trees to be “stressed out” and that fall foliage would likely show up earlier this year. That no doubt sent many packing up for a day trip up north mid to late September only to be disappointed by a whole lot of green speckled with some yellow and orange.
In the Mille Lacs area, if one climbed the Kathio State Park lookout tower expecting to be wowed by fall colors on Friday, October 8 (like this journalist did), they would be disappointed in the fall colors but still awed by the spectacular view of the tree tops and Mille Lacs Lake. But if one were to climb the Kathio tower on Friday, October 15 (also as this journalist did), the view would look much different with many of the Maples turned orange, though not as brilliant as year’s past.
Experts attribute the reason for the late fall color to the warm September and overall summer temperatures with many locations in Minnesota having the warmest summer on record. In the Twin Cities, September ran 3.7 degrees warmer this summer compared to last year.
Science tells us that fall colors depend greatly on the environment: sunshine, clouds, rain, drought; and in 2021, drought conditions existed for much of the summer season in the area. The drought caused some trees to turn color and shed their leaves earlier. And the extra rainfall and warmer days in September kept some trees from making the fall change. According to experts, the warmer days and nights accelerated sugar breakdown in trees which is responsible for fall colors, thus leading to more muted colors.
In addition, in order to have vibrant colors, most trees need a moist growing season in early and summer with a dry late summer and early fall, along with warm days and cool crisp fall nights like we’re finally seeing now. This year’s growing season didn’t live up to those conditions.
If you’re driving around central Minnesota and the Twin Cities area, colors will be at their peek very soon. If you’re traveling up to Mille Lacs, the colors are still nice. The DNR gives some tips on where to go at Kathio and Father Hennepin State Parks.
At Kathio, they suggest taking a walk along the Rum River or visiting the Landmark Trail to get a closer view of Ogechie Lake. “There is still plenty of color in the forest, but the recent windy conditions have helped leaves fall rapidly to the ground,” states the DNR website. “Get near the water to see numerous bird species making their migratory stopover within Kathio. Bring your binoculars and a camera!”
If visiting Father Hennepin, the DNR suggests taking a stroll along the beach trail to see Mille Lacs Lake up close. They state that the forest has more subtle color this year and changes are occurring here and there, including pops of color from maples and ash trees, but leaves are falling already. “While there is much beauty still, this will not be a dramatic fall color year, due to the summer drought,” states the website. “Grab your fishing pole and try your luck at one of the park’s fishing piers. Hint: the pier before the park office seems to give visitors the best experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.