The ribbon is cut! Jodi Borg (third from left) and Amanda Swearengin (fourth from left) celebrated the opening of Fall For All Dead End Acres with a ceremonial cutting of the ribbon with the Isle Area Chamber of Commerce.
Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen
Morgan Mclalwain, Rayni Young, and Dylan Young enjoyed opening day at Fall For All Dead End Acres. They had plans to bring home their freshly picked pumpkin and paint it for the season.
Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen
Noah Borg poses with one of the lovingly planted-by-hand pumpkins.
“Some people love Christmas, some people love Easter – but I love fall. The colors, the weather, the smell in the air – everything.”
Amanda Swearengin is one of the masterminds behind Fall For All Dead End Acres, a new autumn destination in the Isle area.
In a recent interview, she shared, “I’ve always had a passion for fall,” a passion that extends back to her childhood, when she and her family created special and lasting memories together at fall festivals. Starting her own has been a dream for a long time, she said. It’s a way she can provide that opportunity for other families to create meaningful memories together, too.
Amanda’s love for all things autumn created a reputation that preceded her. One of her friends who’s a collaborator, Jodi Borg, said that’s one of the first things she knew about Amanda. They met at a homeschooling group a couple years ago, and it didn’t take long for the two to become close. Starting some kind of fall festival was always playing at the back of Amanda’s mind – “it’s been a dream of Amanda’s for a long time,” Jodi said.
Finally, within the last year, Amanda asked Jodi if she could commit to helping her start one. They decided to take the plunge.
With the help of their kids and husbands, ideas morphed into planning which moved into action.
Amanda and her two young girls planted each and every one of the seeds for a pumpkin patch last spring. Plans were made for the corn maze, and the pole shed on the property has been converted into a haunted house. On the day of the ribbon cutting ceremony, they were waiting on the corn crib to arrive. Cotton candy, pickles on a stick, hot dogs, hot apple cider, a bouncy house and yard games – an impressive lineup for their inaugural year.
Jodi and Amanda both expressed a desire to grow in the future. This year is a chance for them to get their feet wet, to see what works, what doesn’t, and what they want to do in the coming years. Mostly they’re excited to offer a service not readily available in the Isle area. It’s a chance to “bring the community together … [to] make lifetime memories,” Amanda said.
While they don’t have any vendors this year, they have plans to include some in the future, and Amanda was excited to share how local businesses partnered with her this year for support. Food trucks will be visiting the acreage the remaining weekends in October.
