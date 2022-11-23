The Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee (MLFAC) held a meeting at McQuoids Inn and Event Center in Isle on Nov. 3.
Fisheries supervisor in the Garrison office Tom Heinrich kicked off the meeting with a presentation that started out highlighting the creel survey and showed the history of the walleye quotas dating back to 1997. Heinrich noted that up until 2012, “Relative to what we have now, we had some fairly liberal regulations.”
Heinrich said there was a series of weak year classes starting in 2009 and continued through 2012, and, “As a result of that, the total safe harvest levels went down. And we’ve been working under some fairly restrictive regulations since then.”
He then showed the walleye harvest also dating back to 1997 and noted, “The last four years have been somewhat stable. In 2019 we went over the allocation by a few thousand pounds, but since then we’ve been under the allocation. And this year we’re under the allocation by quite a bit.”
Heinrich said the main reason for being so far under the allocation was “simply, the fish weren’t biting that well this year, and it certainly looks like we have an awful lot of perch out there right now, and that part’s a good thing.”
Zebra mussels were the next topic and Heinrich explained how divers collect them. He said, “The mussels like to colonize on any hard surface that’s out there, including native plants.” He then showed the history of the zebra mussel counts noting they were originally found in 2006 in low numbers. “And then exploded in numbers in 2011 and peaked in 2012, and since then they’ve been coming down.”
Right now they are at about one-third their presence compared to 2012. Heinrich said, “This is nothing unusual, the typical pattern for an invading species is that it bounces around at a really low level, then all of a sudden that species just explodes in abundance, and they overshoot their carrying capacity (the point where they run out of food because there are too many) and then they come back down and bounce around at a lower level then.”
Right now the zebra mussel population is trending flat, not to say in the future that that won’t change in either direction.
Heinrich moved on to their zooplankton study describing they have nine stations around the lake surveying for zooplankton. He noted there has been “a big decline in zooplankton, when the spiny water fleas came in 2009, they really caused a lot of problems. … When the zebra mussels and the spiny water fleas took hold, the overall plankton population crashed.”
MLFAC chair Dean Hanson and owner of Agate Bay Resort on the east side asked what year (age) walleye rely on zooplankton. Heinrich said the young of the year (YOY) walleye are probably feeding on zooplankton until sometime in June, and then they graduate to eating perch. Then he added, “Perch are probably eating zooplankton their first summer as well.”
Heinrich then moved on to the forage assessment. This is done with a gill net that has a very fine mesh. He noted, “The primary target of this assessment is the YOY perch (less than four inches long).” He also noted 2020 was a good year for perch as well as this year.
Heinrich said, “This is the forage that is available at the end of the summer of the YOY perch, and that is a really important forage item for walleyes up to about 14 inches. Once they get larger than 14 inches they will begin to consume larger perch and not just YOY.”
For perspective, a two-year-old perch is approximately eight inches long. Heinrich also noted that female perch grow much larger and much faster than their male counterparts. Right now the lake has a lot of five- to nine-inch perch in it. He also noted that in the last few years the harvest of perch has been less than 5,000 pounds, where historically Mille Lacs has had much greater perch harvests.
Heinrich said back in the 80s and early 90s it was common to have 200,000 pounds of harvested perch. Also noting in recent years, the harvest was 80,000 pounds in 2010, and there were more 10-11-inch perch that year as well. The primary harvesting is done in the winter season, and he said the winter of 2023/24 could be a good one for decent size perch. Heinrich then concluded, “The bottom line is I think we have some good things happening with the perch population.”
Heinrich moved on to the overall walleye abundance, and said they’ve been placing the inshore nets since 1983 and incorporated the offshore nets in 2002 noting, “Early on we had significantly higher catch rates in our offshore nets, but now in the most recent years there have been higher catch rates in our inshore nets.” He said he couldn’t explain that, other than there has been a change.
Last year was a low point for walleyes on the graph that was shown and summed up to poor netting conditions. But that was not the case this year, as the numbers were “right back up to where we expected them to be,” Heinrich said.A question was raised about the white braided nylon netting that is used on Mille Lacs for the study, and mono nets that are used elsewhere and the possible differences in the catch rates. Besides for continuity purposes in the data over the decades, Heinrich responded, “I’ve got faith that our nets are showing what we need them to show.” He also stated that a number of population studies have been done on the lake (in the past) and they have correlated well with the netting survey.
The discussion moved on to the size frequency that the study revealed. Heinrich said there was a large number of seven-inch walleyes caught and went on to say, “At this point we don’t know if that is going to produce a significant year class, but personally I think there is some promise there.” The reason for that is that there were also a lot of those size fish that showed up in the electrofishing as well, and there is a good forage base out there right now that should cut down on predation of the smaller walleyes. “So there’s some hope that these guys are going to produce a pretty decent year class,” he said.
There are some up and coming classes of one and two-year-old fish in the lake right now. But Heinrich said the primary strong year classes out there right now are the five- and nine-year-old fish (2013 and 2017 year classes). The graph Heinrich displayed showed an interesting overlap in size between the two-year classes, the five-year-old fish were anywhere from 16-22 inches and the nine-year-old fish were anywhere from 17-24 inches long.
Heinrich surmised that that is not unusual. “What we found is that the 2013 year class just doesn’t grow very long, when you get a really big year class it can impact the growth.” But he thought the fact that there has been a shortage of small perch for so long has definitely impacted that particular year class’s overall growth potential. “There just hasn’t been enough energy in the system for these guys to grow,” he said.
Hanson asked since there is a large population of perch in the system now, how fast will the 2013 class grow now? Heinrich replied, “It’s not like they’re going to catch up to where they would have been, to get a fish to grow to 25 inches is an accumulation of all the growth they’ve done up to that point in time.” The consensus was then “How fast are they going to shoot through the 21-23 inch (winter) slot?” Heinrich said, “I don’t think they’re going to shoot through it, they’ll be in it.”
Heinrich noted the 2013 fish that are currently under 20 inches are probably male, and the fish over 20 inches are female, so the females are going to be growing more. “The males will get up to 21, maybe 22 inches, but it takes them a long time to get there, they’re not going to magically shoot up to 25 inches.” He then added, “The 21-22 inch fish are the ones that are going to be vulnerable this winter.”He said the winter will be the wild card, but he was guessing there wouldn’t be a lot of harvest mainly due to the high forage in the lake right now. Generally speaking, the summer fishing – good or bad – is a good barometer for the winter fishing, but it will be dependent on the pressure and weather conditions as well, i.e. snowfall, slush, etc.
Heinrich showed a year class history graph that went back to 1976. It demarcated the strong and weak year classes through those years. The strong year classes that stood out were 1979, 1988, 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2017. Heinrich said, “If I had my druthers, I’d like to see nothing but moderate year classes from here on out, because it seems like strong year classes cause problems when they eat up all the forage. Then all of a sudden catch rates go up, and we end up shutting the fishery down.”
Heinrich ended on a high note noting Mille Lacs now has two state record muskies. The harvest record (57 3/4 inches long and weighed 55 pounds 13 ounces), and the release record (58 1/4 inches long). He pointed out the big differences in the girth of the harvested fish that was caught last November and was full of developing eggs and food (most likely tullibees) and the released fish that was caught this past June, and was post spawn and was considerably thinner. He also said he knows people think about their muskie management a lot (low density, trophy population). “But we do have the records,” he concluded and got a chuckle from the audience.
A question of forage came up and Heinrich noted they did do the forage study this year and along with the bumper crop of perch they did find a lot of YOY tullibees as well. “The last time there was a big hatch of tullibees was 2013 and 2014, these fish are pushing the 16-inch mark now.”
Heinrich said that Mille Lacs is a marginal tullibee lake as it doesn’t stratify (It’s not deep enough to produce a thermocline where there is colder water and little to no oxygen below it). He said tullibees are not a warm water fish. It was noted that tullibee populations are driven by large year classes, “So there are naturally going to be gaps in certain year classes.”
A question was raised as to what the estimated total harvest would be this year and Heinrich replied “About 16,000 pounds.” The allowable harvest for state anglers was set at 80,300 pounds earlier this year.
Some discussion about water levels ensued with the idea that the fixed height dam at the outlet of the Rum River is too low, and should be raised about 12 inches. Erosion was discussed as a possible problem with raising the dam height. The DNR staff said it wasn’t sure what governed the height of the dam, but would make a note of it and try to get an answer as to why it was set to where it is.
