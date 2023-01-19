The Onamia City Council, which met for their January meeting last Wednesday, began with news via email from landscape architect Andy Gabbert concerning the proposed construction of a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store to be located on three lots along Main Street, Onamia.
In part Gabbert’s letter to the council said this: “Please find attached a site plan document for the Family Dollar proposed to be constructed at approximate 407 Main Street…We have been working through some site issues with the county (Mille Lacs) on the Lot 4 property, but I would like to move forward with having our plans approved by the City. In my initial call with Gene (Falconer, city maintenance manager) about a year ago now, it was indicated that this property was already zoned for our use, so no additional planning commission requirement would be needed. If that is still the case, I assume then we are good to just submit for a building permit once those documents are completed.” According to Onamia Mayor Marge Agnew, as of the first week in January, no earnest money had come forward to the city for the purchase of the three parcels of land destined for the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree project.
In other matters considered by the council, the panel decided that, because the city has no ordinance having to do with short-term rentals in town, they would defer to the one issued by Mille Lacs County. A copy of this county-wide ordinance is available on the county website.
In the report submitted by Onamia Police Chief Amy Mattison, she claimed that background checks on the two new officers (one full-time and one part-time) proposed to be hired soon are currently in progress.
She also mentioned that “scams and frauds continue to plague the community,” adding that her department has seen thefts of entire life savings. She implored Onamia citizens to be vigilant with their financial affairs and report any issues to their banks or law enforcement immediately. She warned to “never give out personal or account information over the phone and be very careful if you receive unusual emails asking you to verify your account information.”
Parks chairperson mentioned that the bleachers for the town baseball diamond have arrived and hopes are that they will be installed on the property in the coming weeks after the snow has been removed from the site.
It was also mentioned that an agreement the town has made with East Central Regional Library says the Cambridge-based library will be appearing in Onamia at the Depot Library complex on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.