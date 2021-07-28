Fare for All, a program of The Food Group, purchases fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meats in bulk and passes on the savings to anyone interested in stretching their food budget. Save on groceries at any of the 32 sale locations. The program is thrilled to announce its first-ever meat pack featuring all MN-raised proteins for $26. MN Meat Packs will be offered during August this year- including in Onamia at the Onamia VFW on Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. See fareforall.thefoodgroupmn.org/find-a-site/ for all locations.
MN Meat Pack contents ($26, all frozen):
• Ground Beef- 1 lb
(Blooming Prairie Natural Beef- Blooming Prairie MN)
• Ground Turkey- 1 lb
• Smoked Turkey Cubes- 1 lb (Ferndale Market- Cannon Falls MN)
• Walleye- 1 lb (Red Lake Nation Fishery- Redby, MN)
• Wild Rice Asiago Brats- 14 oz (Big Steer Meats- St. Paul MN)
About Fare for All
Fare for All is open to ALL. Debit, credit and EBT payments preferred, cash accepted, NO checks. Masking requirements vary by host location. For additional information, visit fareforall.org and follow us on Facebook @fareforall or call 763-450-3880. *Contents subject to change based on availability.
