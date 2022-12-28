new years art.jpg

“Ring out the old, ring in the new, / Ring, happy bells, across the snow: / The year is going, let him go; / Ring out the false, ring in the true,” from Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s “Ring out, wild bells.” 

The above illustration was done by Art Carr in 2016 to usher in the new year. Celebrate safely, and we’re looking forward to seeing you in 2023.

