In February, the subject of being in love comes up again. Being in love is a glorious feeling, but nevertheless, it is a feeling and feelings come and go. C.S. Lewis wrote that being in love is not a sustainable state of mind. “The intense feeling of being in love ought to change to a deeper, more comfortable and mature kind of love based on the will as well as the feeling. It should be a deep unity, maintained by the will and deliberately strengthened by habit.”
I’ve been chewing on that lately. If Lewis is correct, all couples should undergo this gradual transformation from romantic love to a mature commitment to one another. Yet the divorce statistics prove this transformation isn’t happening for well over half the population. Is it because we simply don’t want to give up the idea of forever dancing through life with a princess or a prince? We want the excitement to last and last. Of course, if it did, we’d get little done in life. We’d be too busy mooning around thinking of our partners. There has to be a reality check.
I think part of the problem is the very idea of love. Jesus said it clearly: “You should love your neighbor as yourself.” I think many young couples don’t really know how to love. If love is just a feeling, it will rise and fall on many factors such as health, weather, finances. But if love is a commitment, it can grow and grow. It will always want the best for the one we love. It is not based on my need for love, but on the well-being of the one I love. It will not fall apart during challenging times; it will not fail.
Ecclesiastes 4: 9-12 notes it this way:
Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor:
If either of them falls down, one can help the other up.
But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.
Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm.
But how can one keep warm alone?
Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves.
A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.
When you see happily married couples who have crossed the twenty-five-, thirty-five-, or fifty-year mark and beyond, you see couples who have learned to lean on one another. They have grown to trust their spouses. They have some history of problems faced together and worked through. They have learned the meaning of mature love.
The last phrase of this bit of wisdom from Ecclesiastes is an important key. “A three-stranded cord is not easily broken.” You can snap a small cord quite easily. Even a doubled cord can be broken. But it is a difficult thing to break a three-stranded cord. God is willing to help marriages that are troubled. He is willing to help us set aside our own selfish urges and pick up the role of a servant. He is able to help us grow into mature love. He is willing to tie us together with cords not easily broken.
If you’re happily married, thank God. If you struggle in this relationship, ask God for His help in developing from the romantic yearnings of young attraction to the steady, solid commitment of maturity. And remember to weave God into all aspects of your marriage. He is the third cord that can make love work.
Eunice and Joe Boeringa are presently busy at the Vineland Native American Chapel.
