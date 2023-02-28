If there is one message that saves lives and saves the quality of life, it is to pay attention to the symptoms of heart blockages and take action immediately. In honor of American Heart Month this February, here are some facts about angina and heart attack.
Angina means a coronary artery is blocked badly enough so the heart muscle is not getting enough blood and oxygen.
Symptoms of angina can include:
* Chest, neck, jaw, or teeth, either shoulder or arm or upper back pain or discomfort which feels like: pressure, squeezing, tightness, aching, fullness, burning (indigestion-like). Some patients do not have any chest discomfort with angina.
* Difficulty breathing.
* Tiredness. You may feel like sleeping more than usual. You may get fatigued when doing physical work that you previously did without difficulty.
* Blood pressure may increase from your baseline.
* Symptoms can occur during physical activity or under mental or emotional stress.
* Symptoms may occur while at rest, could awaken you from sleep, or could occur without a clear reason.
* What do you do about this? If you have any of the above symptoms: STOP activity. Rest. Deep breathe. Call 911.
A heart attack is when a coronary artery is blocked 100%, or significant enough that the heart muscle is not getting oxygen or blood supply. The longer the heart muscle goes without treatment to improve the blood flow, the more damage occurs to the heart muscle.
Symptoms of heart attack can include:
* Chest, either arm, neck, jaw, teeth, or upper back pain or discomfort. May feel like pain, tight, heavy, pressure, burning, aching, squeezing, or indigestion-like or something just doesn’t feel right.
* Typically, the pain or discomfort of a heart attack is more severe, but not always. The symptoms can last more than a few minutes, or they go away and come back.
* Difficulty breathing. This may occur along with the chest, arm, neck, or back pain, or as the only symptom.
* May feel weak, light-headed, faint, or sweaty.
*May have unexplained tiredness and nausea or vomiting.
Dr. Patti Hook, MLHS physician, states, “Not every heart attack feels like excruciating pain. Women and people with diabetes may have symptoms that are less severe than what they believe a heart attack would cause. If something feels like it is wrong, act on it! Call 911.”
Here are a few testimonials from patients in the Cardiac Rehab program.
“Shortness of breath came on gradually & I accepted it as just getting older. I couldn’t walk up an incline which had previously been no problem for me,” Richard Erickson.
Shortness of breath is never normal – at any age. Breathing difficulty may accompany chest discomfort or it may be your only symptom. It can occur with activity or at rest.
“I was told to take care of my prediabetes, but I never really did it. I felt indestructible because I was young. Once it happens, you don’t think that way anymore. I treat my body like a castle now by taking good care of it,” Brian Benson.
Prediabetes is the time when our bodies produce plaque in arteries. Many patients are not aware that those with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke than people without diabetes.
Take control before you have a heart attack. See a medical provider to manage your risk factors. Mille Lacs Health System offers programs to help such as: care for high blood pressure, tobacco cessation, cardiac stress testing, diabetes management, nutrition counseling, weight management, mental health management, and rehab services to manage muscle or bone pain which prevents you from being active. Cardiac Rehab is a program for ongoing education and activity after an event with your heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.