Mille Lacs County weighs options for next move
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin says “We won” and Mille Lacs County says the “ruling is disappointing” regarding the federal court ruling on Friday, March 4 by Judge Susan Nelson.
Judge Nelson said in her summary judgment conclusion: “Over the course of more than 160 years, Congress has never clearly expressed an intention to disestablish or diminish the Mille Lacs Reservation. The Court, therefore, affirms what the Band has maintained for the better part of two centuries — the Mille Lacs Reservation’s boundaries remain as they were under Article 2 of the Treaty of 1855.”
Mille Lacs County released a statement on March 5 noting that while it respects the Court, it believes Judge Nelson reached the wrong conclusion and that it will likely appeal the decision to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
If the County and other defendants were to appeal, it could file an “interlocutory” appeal while the remaining issues in the case are still pending. Alternatively, it could wait to appeal after all remaining issues in the case are adjudicated. The Eighth Circuit Court would then issue its judgment, and depending on the judgment there, the County or Band, respectively, could file a certiorari petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The process to appeal to the Eighth Circuit Court could take up to a year, and if the case proceeded to the Supreme Court, it could be approximately another year and a half – totaling up to an additional two and a half years in appeals.
Benjamin said in a Facebook statement, “This ruling reaffirms what Shaboshkung began fighting for in the 1860’s, what every leader since has carried on, and what we have always known — that our reservation was never diminished, that we are Non-Removable, and that this reservation will be our home into perpetuity. It is our sincere hope that this decision will allow us to move beyond the need to fight with Mille Lacs County over our very existence; instead we invite the county – and all of our local governments – to come alongside us and join with us in the fight for a better future for all of our communities for generations to come.”
The County in its press release said that it was evaluating the impact of this decision on the thousands of non-tribal residents and businesses of Mille Lacs County within the 61,000 acres, in addition to the governmental functions of the County and the three cities and townships within the 61,000 acres. The press release added “that this will be a significant change for the many residents and businesses in the area that have, for over a century, been living with the shared understanding that their land was not on an Indian reservation.”
“Mille Lacs County residents have every right to be frustrated by the uncertainty that this new dispute has created. For over 100 years, the United States, State of Minnesota, Mille Lacs County, and even the Band, all agreed that the Reservation no longer existed,” the County’s press release stated. “As a result, we believe it is paramount that the questions surrounding the reservation status be finally adjudicated. Failure to do so will only prolong uncertainty and confusion to the detriment of the Band, those living and working in the County, and those who come to visit.”
It is unclear what impact the decision will have on law enforcement issues in the County, as well as on taxation, licensing, allowable activities, hunting and fishing on Mille Lacs. Also uncertain is what impact, if any, the decision will have on property values.
Benjamin said that in the coming days, Mille Lacs Band attorneys will be reviewing the opinion. “This is a landmark ruling for the Band, but additional issues remain to be decided in the ongoing case,” she added.
