FEMA announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Minnesota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from May 29-30, 2022.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Nobles, Pine, Pope, Renville, Rock, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena and Yellow Medicine counties.

