FEMA announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Minnesota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from May 29-30, 2022.
The President’s action makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Nobles, Pine, Pope, Renville, Rock, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena and Yellow Medicine counties.
Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Brian F. Schiller has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations for the affected areas. Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
