Candidates for statewide races, the legislature and county offices started filing for office beginning Tuesday, May 17.
For Mille Lacs County residents, this year’s election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional officers, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and six county races.
If any office has more than one person per political party filing, that race will then be on the primary election ballot – set for Tuesday, Aug. 9 – to narrow the field to one candidate per party.
Candidates will be able to file until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.
The following Mille Lacs county offices will be on this year’s ballot. Candidates will file at the office of the county auditor-treasurer, 636 2nd St. S.E., Milaca:
County commissioner – District 2 and 4
County sheriff
County attorney
Soil and water conservation supervisors for Districts 3 and 5
The following races will apply to all Mille Lacs County voters. Candidates for these offices will file at the Secretary of State’s office in St. Paul.
- U.S. Congress – 8th District.
- State constitutional officers.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Secretary of State
State Auditor
Attorney General
- State legislators. Because of redistricting, Mille Lacs County voters are now in different districts.
