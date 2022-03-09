It’s hard to believe, but the filing period for candidates in state and county races is just 69 days away, May 17-31.
That will include everyone interested in the newly redistricted Senate and House Districts that serve the area, which will now primarily fall under House 10A and Senate District 10, which is almost all of Mille Lacs County and the southern half of Aitkin County.
Rep. Sondra Erickson, a multi-term representative who currently serves in House 15A, which engulfs all of Mille Lacs County and portions to the east, has already indicated she will not be seeking reelection.
The new House 10A includes all of the Mille Lacs Lake area including Isle, Onamia, Wahkon and Aitkin to the north. Garrison does not reside in the new 10A. It is in District 6A. The new 10A also stretches west as far as Little Falls and Randall, including Fort Ripley, Lastrup, Harding and Hillman. To the east it includes McGrath and angles northwest to Salo Township.
State Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, District 9B, has indicated he will be seeking office in the new 10A, now that it encompasses much of his current area and will stretch over into the Mille Lacs Lake area. Last week he announced his intention to secure the new 10A seat this fall.
“District 10A extends from Aitkin to Mille Lacs Lake, to the southern boundaries of Little Falls,” said Kresha. “I know this area from my teaching and coaching career and I have run businesses here as well. This is home to my family.”
Kresha plans to seek the Republican endorsement for the new district and will run in the primary to be placed on the November ballot. The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The Senate race will also be wide open as the current Senate District 9 is held by Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, who is seeking the Republican endorsement for governor. Much of District 9 is now part of the new District 10, which includes Mille Lacs County and north to Aitkin (see map).
Statewide there are multiple races that will be on the ballot come November, including U.S. Representative, Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor, Attorney General and judicial seats.
Local city and school races will be on a slightly different timetable, as filings for those races will occur Aug. 2-16. The general election for all races will be held Nov. 8.
