Some editors write personal stories in this space. Others take the opportunity to put their opinions on local happenings or state issues out there. Some are funny, others are more serious. Some are topical, many go for the timeless angle. I just tend to write about what’s on my mind, or something I come across in my winding days.

Going through old papers for the Looking Back column (page 9) always takes me longer than it should. I get caught up in the social columns, imagining the days of yore when people published their neighbor’s business in the newspaper. There are stories about who’s sick, who visited, who made a long-distance phone call. Those are the early papers. In the 1970s, the paper branched out a little more, with consistent coverage of the schools and sports and recaps of what actually happened during city council meetings rather than simple announcements. 

