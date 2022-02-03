The Minnesota Office of Higher Education and Minnesota Department of Education are launching a series of financial aid webinars for students and families as they prepare for the college-going process.
The series, which runs Feb. 8 through March 1 will focus on a variety of topics, including general financial aid information, details on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and other ways to pay for college.
February 8, 7 p.m. – Financial Aid Overview
February 15, 7 p.m. – Complete the FAFSA
February 17, 7 p.m. – Complete the MN Dream Act
February 22, 7 p.m. – Understanding Your Offer Letter
March 1, 7 p.m. – Scholarship Search
Visit https://www.ohe.state.mn.us/ for information about each of Minnesota’s financial aid programs. Questions can be directed to the state’s financial aid hotline: (651) 642-0567.
“The cost of attending higher education is a significant barrier for many Minnesotans, which makes raising awareness about available financial aid a vital part of our outreach,” said Minnesota Commissioner for Higher Education Dennis Olson. “Regardless of family income, numerous grants are available to help make college more affordable, and filing out the FAFSA is an important first step in accessing these funds and being able to pursue a postsecondary degree.”
“Across the board, fewer students have been completing their financial aid application process. However, the good news is, it’s not too late and students have resources to support them,” said Tara Pribnow, director of ECMC’s The College Place Minnesota, who will be presenting during the virtual event series. “This collaboration illustrates the breadth of assistance and guidance for Minnesota students, and we are hoping to increase completion and get more students on track to postsecondary education.”
To register any of the webinars using Zoom, visit https://ecmc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rjnQTRwAR66hPQ_10bYkJg.
The Minnesota Office of Higher Education is a cabinet-level state agency providing students with financial aid programs and information to help them gain access to postsecondary education.
The Minnesota Department of Education is a cabinet-level state agency that works to provide an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity, and opportunity.
ECMC is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to help students succeed by lowering student loan default rates, sponsoring college access initiatives and financial literacy programs, and providing resources to support student loan borrowers to successfully repay their loans. ECMC’s The College Place locations are college access centers where students of all ages can get information, assistance and encouragement to achieve their educational goals. Free assistance is provided in-person and virtually.
Minnesota Goes to College is our state’s effort to provide graduating high school seniors with the preparation, opportunity, and support needed to apply and enroll in college. It is a collaborative effort composed of K-12, higher education, and nonprofit partners.
