Leading off the February Isle School Board meeting last week, the panel welcomed Blake Stoltman, who will represent the district’s school management services, a service that keeps track of all things having to do with the district 473 finances throughout the school year. Stoltman assured the board that the district, as of January 2023 was on-schedule with regard to revenue and expenditures so far.
The board then surveyed donations to the district from area donors, which included a hefty gift of $8500 from the local MSA (Military Service Association) to be used for some needed shop equipment. The board also noted the diligent work being done by three energetic sixth-graders (Isabel Honek, Addy Turgeon and Sheldyn Peterson) who, as representatives of their elementary school student council, have taken it upon themselves to raise $200,000 to be used to revamp the schools elementary playground with an emphasis on replacing outdated playground equipment and also to make the area accessible to those physically impaired. The girls have commitments of over $25,000 from various area businesses and organizations, including a generous gift of $25,000 pledged by the local Lions Club.
The board approved several revisions to their transportation policy mostly having to do with the mileage limitations involved in transporting students to the district schools. Basically, the district will transport students to and from school within a range of 50 miles, with special regard paid to the feasibility of fitting a pick-up within the designated bus routes already in place.
As for the various department reports, Superintendent Dean Kapsner asked the board to consider having the Family Ties services reinstated for the Isle District.
Kapsner also said he attended a meeting where school security was discussed, including cyber security, which he said is a “growing area concern.” He suggested the district keep touch with progress associated with this issue.
Kapsner reported that the district’s transportation fleet recently passed inspections, with just a “few minor problems” being detected and those are being rectified. There were also some localized leaks in parts of the roof for the buildings on campus due to freezing in some of the drain pipes, and those problems have been dealt with.
Kapsner said it was not too soon to think about dealing with the summer rec programs offered through the district, and that programming was underway for activities which include tee-ball, softball and baseball.
PK-12 principal Jennifer Ernest was next on deck to report to the panel. As usual, her activities for the elementary and senior high for the past month were many and varied. Highlights from her report were the fact that during the second quarter of the school year, 42 high school students made the A Honor Roll and 51 made the B Honor Roll, while 22 fourth to sixth graders made the A Honor Roll and 22 made the B Honor Roll.
Ernest said she attended a summit on school security which included topics such as physical and crisis building security, school legal issues, paging and intercoms, improving school cyber security and student data laws implementation – all topics that she said have relevance to the daily running of any school district.
Among the programs presented to the elementary student body this past quarter was a visit by a member of the Minnesota Raptor Center where the students were shown a number of birds including a bald eagle and an owl (see picture).
Ernest also went on record congratulating the Snow Daze royalty, King Cole Dangers and Queen Jackie Belin.
Activities director Tyler Soderstrom announced that the winter sports season was coming to a close and a highlight of that season was the Mille Lacs Raider wrestling team winning the conference tournament and also the fact that Onamia junior Ashley Strang became the first ever Raider to have earned a spot in the state girls wrestling tournament.
Soderstrom also mentioned that Raider boy wrestlers Zach Remer and Donovan Schmid were each ranked second among the state Class A teams in their weight categories.
As for those from Isle High who took part in the Great River Conference Academic Bowl, one of the teams finished in third place overall.
Soderstrom also mentioned a change in the trapshooting sport offered by Isle High. He announced that Jen Hagel has been hired as trapshooting advisor and for the first time, the team would be made up of Isle and Onamia high participants.
American Indian Liaison Katie Raverty reported that the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee was trying to find a good time and location that would lead to better parent attendance. A highlight of last month for the Indian presence in the Isle schools was the appearance of Mille Lacs Band elder Joe Nayquonabe, Sr. who spoke to three history classes at the high school.
The final action taken by the board was approving the number of teacher/student contact days at 171, down by one day from the previous year. The number of teacher days remains at 182.
