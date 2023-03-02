raptor pic for page 3 isle school board.jpg

news.messenger@apgecm.com 

Leading off the February Isle School Board meeting last week, the panel welcomed Blake Stoltman, who will represent the district’s school management services, a service that keeps track of all things having to do with the district 473 finances throughout the school year. Stoltman assured the board that the district, as of January 2023 was on-schedule with regard to revenue and expenditures so far.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.