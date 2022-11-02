4-h fair.jpg

Getting groovy with creativity

Showing an animal at the county fair is a popular 4-H project for the youth of the program, but it is only one of many ways kids can become involved in the free program. Here, Kaitlyn Biker of Milaca is pictured at the Mille Lacs County 4-H “Dress Your Animal” event with Mango from the 2022 Mille Lacs County Fair. The two entered the event as hippies.

 Photo by Jeff Hage

If you Google a list of well-known people who have been a member of 4-H at one time or another, you get a pretty impressive list. Julia Roberts, Reba McEntire, Johnny Cash, even Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Orville Redenbacher and Jim Davis, creator of the cartoon Garfield, all had some kind of involvement with 4-H.

With a strong program, one that’s growing, in Mille Lacs County, it’s probably safe to say that the odds are in favor of a hometown kid one day having the world as their audience.

