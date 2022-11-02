If you Google a list of well-known people who have been a member of 4-H at one time or another, you get a pretty impressive list. Julia Roberts, Reba McEntire, Johnny Cash, even Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Orville Redenbacher and Jim Davis, creator of the cartoon Garfield, all had some kind of involvement with 4-H.
With a strong program, one that’s growing, in Mille Lacs County, it’s probably safe to say that the odds are in favor of a hometown kid one day having the world as their audience.
Right now, there are 349 youth members enrolled in 4-H, according to Susanne Hinrichs, the regional director of the northeast region for the University of Minnesota Extension office. With those members, 119 adults volunteer in various capacities, whether they have a skillset they share through a workshop, leading the community clubs or help with a particular project or topic. That number is up from 98 volunteers during the 2017-18 school year, and up from 306 youth that same year.
Mille Lacs County has 10 total clubs right now, said Amber Sixberry, the county’s local educator in the Extension office. One club, she added, is “very large.” It’s “comprised of mainly homeschool families,” as 4-H’s model of learning by doing aligns with the goals of many homeschooling families.
Across the nation, nearly six million youth are part of 4-H, according to their website. The organization has roots back in 1902 when individuals in Ohio and Minnesota started youth programs. “Youth,” Hinrichs said, “are the primary driver.” They began with a focus on agriculture, a way to connect communities and solve agricultural problems together. Today, 4-H spans across the country in rural, suburban and urban communities alike.
While many 4-H programs may have experienced a dip during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the clubs in Mille Lacs County stayed strong, Hinrichs reported. Sixberry believes the community saw it through so well “because we have truly become a 4-H program where we believe we are better together.” The foundation of 4-H in Mille Lacs County has been “open and accepting of new families,” as well as striving to maintain communication and engagement.
Sixberry said during the early days of the pandemic, they posted challenges on social media on a weekly basis. These challenges were meant to keep the youth involved, but she shared it wasn’t long before the adults were joining in, too. The challenges involved “going outside, away from electronics, to explore nature.” Others included baking or cooking challenges, or working on a craft; they would then upload a picture of them completing the task. “This kept our youth engaged in 4-H style, but also kept them positive and feeling supported socially and emotionally, knowing that they had this whole community to reach out to.”
Hinrichs shared that Sixberry has been a “dynamic leader” in Mille Lacs County, and her work has helped to grow the Mille Lacs County 4-H program “tremendously over the last few years.”
The 4-H program is completely free to join, and Hinrichs said a future hope is to partner with schools across the county to provide after-school programs, which they would need additional funding for. Sixberry added the 4-H program is supported by Mille Lacs County and the University of Minnesota Extension; “much of the 4-H programs are paid for through fundraising.”
As far as recruitment for the clubs, Hinrichs said the biggest growth they’ve seen is in the youngest age group, the “Cloverbuds,” which are kids aged from kindergarten to second grade. “Many families are looking for ways to get their children involved in things outside of themselves, and 4-H does activities bringing youth and adults together, serving the community and learning together.”
Keeping a clubber involved through 19 years of age or retaining the help of a volunteer is done by “helping them to find their spark and really feel like they belong,” Hinrichs said. There are so many offerings within 4-H, which help young people to find “something that sparks their interest.” The social aspect, as well as a love for learning, keep the youth coming back. And many of them who master a project, Hinrichs added, come back to teach younger kids about that topic. “That’s the beauty of 4-H, learning by doing and develop leadership skills along the way.”
The Extension Office doesn’t just work with 4-H clubs across the county, though. They also field questions regarding planting, gardening, canning, insect identification/control, as well as coordinating Extension workshops and field days. The Master Gardener program operates from the Extension Office, and there are 15 active Master Gardeners in Mille Lacs County. They also put out a newsletter. The goal of the Extension Office, as stated by Hinrichs, is to “connect community needs and university resources to address critical issues in Minnesota.” Essentially, the office works as the “front door” for those who have questions in agriculture, health and nutrition, gardening, as well as 4-H programming.
To learn more about 4-H or the Extension Office, visit https://extension.umn.edu/local/mille-lacs.
