While for many, Christmas is “the most wonderful time of the year,” for others the spirit of the season rubs against fresh and old wounds alike. A report from NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) in 2014 found that “64% of people with mental illness say the holidays make their conditions worse.” A more recent 2021 survey demonstrated that three in five Americans believe the holidays negatively affect their mental health.
This year, Holden Lutheran Church of Isle, with help from Faith Lutheran, will be putting on a “Blue Christmas Service” in recognition of those who find themselves struggling to deck the halls with holly and joy.
“While advent is a season of hope and Christmas is a season of joy, not everyone feels hopeful or like celebrating,” Sue Lyback said in a recent email. Lyback is the Synod Authorized Minister for Holden, a position where she functions “essentially the same as a pastor but am limited to the place and time to which I am called.”
The idea for the service came from a weekly study in which local Lutheran ministers meet for a text study. There, they discuss upcoming scripture readings and share ideas about the texts – it’s also a time for prayer and reflection for the communities they serve. “The idea of offering a Blue Christmas service was born at one of our recent meetings.”
Pastor Josh Blair of Faith Lutheran Church in Wahkon mentioned the idea of a Blue Christmas service – Lyback leapt at the opportunity.
According to NationalToday.com, hosting Blue Christmas services has roots in the 1990s in the U.S., though the actual origins are unknown. Often services are held Dec. 21, in conjunction with the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. “It is about comforting fellow Christians who are grieving and struggling to find joy and hope during the season,” the website states.
Lyback shared she is a retired social worker. During that time, she also served as a hospice social worker in South Dakota and with the Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia. “During those years, I coordinated bereavement programs and was involved in hospice-led Blue Christmas gatherings.” She described how “precious” it was to “remember loved ones and to honor the grieving process,” but the gatherings “did not necessarily lift up the Christmas story in its fullness.” Hosting the service at Holden offers a “cozy, safe and comfortable place to gather,” she added.
Like a standard Christmas service, Blue Christmas will have the reading of scripture, prayer, singing hymns and a brief message, while setting aside a space for contemplation. The music and readings will reflect “the reality of loss in our lives, the truth of the pain we experience, while also remembering those we love who have already gone home, lifting up the hope we have to share in the promise of resurrection, restoration, renewal and reconnection.”
Lyback emphasized that all are welcome to join – “those who have lost loved ones recently, or are experiencing other types of loss.” She went on, “Grief, illness, aging, depression, loneliness, unemployment, and loss – even memories of long ago losses – can seem to be magnified this time of year.” There is space, too, for those who have not experienced loss, but “may feel the stress of preparations and expectations around Christmas time.”
In the end, it’s hoped the Blue Christmas service may be a “place of solace” during a time that can feel busy and overwhelming. “A Blue Christmas service welcomes all to come together to gently support one another, to make space for tears and questions, fears and wonderings. To know we are not alone on this human journey, and to be reminded of the Love that carries us every step of our way,” Lyback said.
The Blue Christmas service will be held Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at Holden Lutheran Church, located at 27987 150th Street, Isle.
