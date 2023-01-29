The 2022-23 Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team, in just their second year as a combined Isle/Onamia High squad, took the floor for practice in late November with a new head coach, Aleia Haggberg, and just three seniors on their roster (two of whom had never started a game on varsity). So, it was anyone’s guess as to how the season would unfold.
Through the first half of the season, the answer has been “not so well,” at least in the won-loss category. As of Jan. 18, the lady Raiders were still looking for their first win of the season.
Haggberg has spent the season so far trying to find the right combination of players from among the 16 girls, grades 8-12, who suit up on varsity each contest.
Most games, the starters have been senior Celleia Simmons-Merrill, at power forward, along with juniors Katlyn Schoeck and Annah Ludwig and sophomores Brooklyn Orazem or Paige Strecker.
Of late, the coach has also asked junior varsity starters Leah Remer and Alexa Paulsen to help the cause, and she has even reached down to the underclassmen for help among the gifted players on her bench, including eighth-graders Abby Skogen and Mariah Remer to try and get some spark into her teams offense and defense. Several of those young players have shown talent above their grade-levels, which has been a positive sign as the Raiders move on this winter.
No wins halfway through the season does not mean the team has not been competitive. At least five of the 11 losses have been close encounters where a bucket made here or there or free throws made or missed, were the difference between winning and losing.
A main culprit in most losses has been an overabundance of turnovers, especially when the opposing team applies a press. Not being able to handle a press is usually a sign of inexperience, and that is where the team is at this particular time with their program.
One other reason the girls basketball program is having problems winning is lack of numbers. One of the Raiders coaches was heard lamenting the fact that, even with combining the two schools, their program has not had enough girls to field a C-squad, which means the current junior varsity and varsity are having to pull players up to grade levels that may be above their ability levels.
Solving the problem of lack of numbers may be in the works thanks to the creation of a feeder program of young players from both schools with girls starting to play and learn fundamentals in the elementary grade levels. There are over 40 gals involved in that program run by mostly local volunteer parents.
A look around the state, and a mark of almost every successful basketball program begins with an active elementary program, so if the two schools can keep up a solid elementary program, that ought to pay dividends in the won-loss column in years to come.
