Mill23_Bask_G-V - IMG_9769c.jpg

Mille Lacs Raiders - Varsity Girls Basketball - 2022-23 

Front: Mariah Remer, Annah Ludwig, Abby Skogen, Brooklyn Orazem, Alexa Paulsen. 

Middle: Leah Remer, Nevaeh Merrill, Celleia Simmons-Merrill, Abby Biniek, Katlyn Schoeck, Paige Strecker.

Back: Coach Gail Oswald, Coach Aleia Haggberg, player Mallory Vanbuskirk, student manager Brianna Heise, Coach Terry Oswald

 Photo by Picture Day Pro

news.messenger@apgecm.com 

The 2022-23 Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team, in just their second year as a combined Isle/Onamia High squad, took the floor for practice in late November with a new head coach, Aleia Haggberg, and just three seniors on their roster (two of whom had never started a game on varsity). So, it was anyone’s guess as to how the season would unfold. 

