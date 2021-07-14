A fire erupted at Father Hennepin State Park in Isle on July 4 around 10 p.m. reportedly after children were lighting off roman candles.
Isle Fire Chief David Miller said that on July 4, children were lighting roman candles either at a nearby residence or on park property which caused a fire in the swamp at Father Hennepin. Flames reached 50 feet in height when the firefighters reached the scene.
“A park ranger called it in and we responded,” said Miller. “With the wind blowing, it was a fast moving fire. Thankfully, there was a quick response by the park ranger.”
About 18 Isle Fire Department members responded and were there for about 20 minutes. There were no injuries, and the only damage was a power pole that was burned and about an acre of land burned. “It could have been a lot worse,” noted Miller.
Evacuation of the park was not necessary due to the quick action of park staff and firefighters. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Dan Starr noted that a citation was issued.
Miller wanted the public to know that with the recent dry conditions, fires can start easily. “Evaluate the conditions to see if it’s safe to light fireworks off or wait until it is safe,” said Miller. He added that no fireworks shooting into the air are legal in Minnesota.
