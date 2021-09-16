Tuesday, Sept. 7, saw many children in the Mille Lacs area heading to their first day of the new school year. Students donning their new back-packs and school outfits, were escorted to Onamia grade school by their parents/guardians or left to haul their packs that were at times as big as the child.
