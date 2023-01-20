Live scope.jpg

Live imaging is the latest technology to take the fishing industry by storm (it looks horizontally in the water). Pictured above is a forward facing sonar shot. The zero mark at the top of the screen is the boat, and the transducer is looking 25 feet behind the boat (left of zero) and 95 feet in front of the boat (right of zero) looking up a break line that tops out at about 15 feet. The blob is a large school of bait down at 40 feet over about 50 feet of water.

 Photo by Erik Jacobson

When the Major League Fishing Pro Bass Tournament made a stop at Mille Lacs last September, I made it a point to go down to the takeoff site just to check out the boats – and specifically the electronics the pros were using.

