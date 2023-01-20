When the Major League Fishing Pro Bass Tournament made a stop at Mille Lacs last September, I made it a point to go down to the takeoff site just to check out the boats – and specifically the electronics the pros were using.
I was amazed at the plethora of electronic devices on those boats and the thought “What will they think of next?” popped into my mind. These anglers have everything under the sun at their fingertips. The evolution of fishing electronics has come a long way in the last few decades and are getting seriously 21st century-worthy.
The beginning
In the beginning, there were a few small electronics companies that were dabbling in the fishing industry. If you’re old enough, you’ll remember when Lowrance came out with the first depth sounder called “The Little Green Box” in 1957.
It was a flasher that would tell you how deep the water was and mark anything between the surface and the bottom, like fish. It was amazing, but also caused a big uproar in the angling community that the technology was going to ruin fisheries. Anglers would now be able to catch a lot more fish because of it – and they did.
But the fisheries survived.
The evolution
Once that technology caught on, next came the paper graph that would give you a read out like a polygraph (lie detector test), then the liquid crystal display (LCD) graph came and nobody seemed to bat an eye for years after that about affecting fisheries.
But then the underwater cameras came on to the fishing scene and caused another stir that rivaled the flasher controversy. There was actually legislation proposed to ban them as they were also going to be the “end all” of fisheries. Well, we all know where that went – not far.
Then, not that long ago, came what was known as “imaging.” There was down imaging, side imaging and 360-degree imaging – seems the fish had nowhere to hide, literally. But these technologies would still only give you a “mark,” or a single image when the transducers pulse would find a fish or piece of structure.
Now this was fascinating stuff at the time and still is. Side imaging can tell you how far to the side of the boat the fish (or structure) is. You can then move the cursor over to the location on the screen and drop a way point on the image, circle back around and put the boat right on top of what you’ve found, if you want. Absolutely amazing technology.
360 imaging works in a similar fashion but not only tells you how far away it is, but also in what direction because it is literally looking in a big circle all the way around under the boat. So it can show images in front, to the side, and behind you.
Down imaging is very similar to the view from a conventional graph, but it has more separation and less clutter. Generally it has to be significant to be picked up on down imaging. Like what may look like just one fish on conventional sonar may actually show up as two or three fish in a down image. So each one has their place.
The game changer
The latest technology to come out is live imaging (also known as livescope or forward-facing sonar). It’s been around for a few years now but is ramping up in popularity. Now, instead of getting a single mark for a fish you can see the actual fish swimming “live.” You can see your bait moving on the screen, and can tell how deep it is and how far away it is from the fish or the structure, at a given distance away from the boat.
This brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “don’t start fishing till you see fish on your graph.” With live imaging, you can not only scan 360 degrees around the boat at any time, but once you see some fish, you can home in on them, cast to them, and hopefully watch them bite. The screen images look a lot like a medical ultrasound.
Now this technology has not come without controversy either. Last summer livescope was cast into the limelight of the muskie world largely due to a professional tournament that was won using it. The anglers also set a tournament record on that body of water with the number of fish caught, and ran away from the pack with the win.
Now a ruling has been made in that tournament (and rumor has it in other muskie tournaments as well) to not allow live imaging technology. Muskies are a low density species (there’s not many in any given body of water), and they can be hard to catch because of that fact.
So live imaging can be a real shortcut to locating them. But an angler still needs to know where to look. And once a fish is located, the angler still has to make the right moves to get the fish to bite. Live imaging is not a guaranteed bite.
As far as the subject of banning the technology, no other professional tournament (of any species or dollar amount) even blinked an eye at this new technology, much less banned it. And I did see a quote from a professional bass tournament saying that nine out of 10 of the winners of a major event used this technology. Lots of walleye tournaments as well over the years.
But the bottom line with any electronics is no matter how many fish they show, the angler still has to catch them. You cannot force a fish to eat.
Getting back to ruining fisheries, I think decades of catch and release has shown anglers that it works – if the fish are properly handled. The same fish has been known to be caught within hours of the first time, and for sure days, weeks and years apart. It’s easy to tell with a muskie because of the distinct markings each individual fish has.
But research has shown us that the same thing happens with all species of fish that are released. So let’s hope that continues as the fish get more and more intelligently pressured.
To many anglers, it may seem like you need to be an information technology (IT) specialist to get a handle on the fishing electronics out there – and you’re really not that far off. Staring at all the pro boats back in September got me wondering how they keep all their electronics straight. But anglers that understand and can interpret what they see on these screens will be the beneficiary, and catch a lot more fish than the average angler, because of it.
I’ve always thought of technology like a train. You can either get on it, watch it pass you by, or get run over by it, because the technology is not going to stop coming. It’s ever changing and constantly evolving. Who knows what the next wave in technology will bring – but I’m sure it will probably be even better than what’s currently available.
