Erik Jacobson

I have so many memories of fishing with my dad when I was a kid (and as an adult, and they still continue :<). I can remember he and his fishing buddy Fred would go up to Mille Lacs all the time when we lived in Golden Valley. Every time they would come home I would run out to greet them and ask how many fish they caught, and if I could see them.

They would proudly pull out the fish and the traditional “stringer shot” pic would be taken prior to the cleaning fest. Then the inevitable question would come, “When can I go?” and for many years it was the same answer – when you get a little older (in the meantime we fished a lot of other smaller lakes). 

