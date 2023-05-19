I have so many memories of fishing with my dad when I was a kid (and as an adult, and they still continue :<). I can remember he and his fishing buddy Fred would go up to Mille Lacs all the time when we lived in Golden Valley. Every time they would come home I would run out to greet them and ask how many fish they caught, and if I could see them.
They would proudly pull out the fish and the traditional “stringer shot” pic would be taken prior to the cleaning fest. Then the inevitable question would come, “When can I go?” and for many years it was the same answer – when you get a little older (in the meantime we fished a lot of other smaller lakes).
Back then, with the smaller boats at the time, the big lake could be a more dangerous place. Don’t get me wrong, it can still be plenty dangerous, but the boats today are a lot bigger and safer than in the 1960s, when a 16 foot boat was a big rig.
So I waited (probably not so patiently) for that day to come, year after year. And then it finally came! He took me up to fish from shore near an incoming creek that he’d caught fish from before early in the season.
I was so excited, but then quickly lost interest because it was cold, and the fishing was kind of slow. I ended up scouring the rocky shoreline looking for agates, and there were plenty to be found. After that I think I looked forward to agate hunting more than I did fishing.
One of the first times he took me out in the boat it was kind of rough (hard to believe on Mille Lacs right?), and once we got out there it seemed like it was even rougher. At that time he had a 17 foot Thompson lapstrake wood boat with a 60 horse Johnson on it. It had a hard front, a windshield and a nice canvas top. It was a very nice boat and would definitely be a classic today.
Well, it didn’t take long before I was green in the gills and not feeling very good at all. I was seasick. Dad kept asking me if I wanted to go in, but I’d waited so long to finally go with him that there was no way I was going to agree to that. So he kept telling me to watch the shoreline (and by the way, that never worked for me).
Up under the hard front of the boat was a small v-birth with a couple red cushions on them. I can’t remember if I barfed or not, but I finally crawled up front and laid down and tried to fall asleep. Every once and a while I’d look out and ask dad how he was doing, and he’d say I got three so far, or I’ve got five now.
I was glad he was catching fish.
When he finally got his limit, we decided to go in – which was fine with me, and that cheeseburger at Agate Bay Resort never tasted so good! And that was the start of many decades of great memories up here on Mille Lacs Lake.
Erik Jacobson is a regular contributor to the Mille Lacs Messenger.
