Five generations of family members gathered together recently for an event and photo. Pictured in front from left: Shirley Bauer (great grandma), Jolene Bandow (grandma), Ella Baumgartner (great-great grandma), with baby Neveah Monterroso and standing, daughter Hannah Bauer.
