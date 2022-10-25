Metabolism is the way your body converts what you eat and drink into energy. To put it simply, metabolism is the way the body burns calories whether moving or at rest. Basic bodily functions such as breathing, circulating blood, digesting food, and cell repair are all burning energy. A healthy metabolism burns calories, and can aid in maintaining a healthy weight, or even help in losing weight.

The way an individual’s metabolism functions has many factors. There are factors that can’t be changed such as age, gender, and genetic makeup. Below are five areas to focus on that are in your control to increase metabolism:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.