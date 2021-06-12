On a recent trip to the hardware store, I parked behind a very patriotic pickup truck. It had an U.S. Army decal, a huge decal of the Pledge of Allegiance, a U.S. flag sticker, and some other assorted patriotic emblems. I am sure you all know what kind of truck I am referring to; perhaps you even own one of these trucks. As a proud American, I enjoy seeing these patriotic symbols, but this particular truck included an emblem that gave me pause. It wasn’t real conspicuous, but there it was nonetheless, the Confederate flag.
Now, I am sure some of you reading this column proudly display the Confederate flag and are tempted to stop reading, burn the paper and call for my termination as a guest columnist. If this describes you, I sincerely hope that you will at least read my arguments as to why I believe displaying the Confederate flag just doesn’t make sense.
First, a person should consider what this flag represents. It was the chosen symbol of the Confederate States of America (actually it is one of three flags used during the war). The short-lived C.S.A. (1861-1865) attempted to secede from the United States of America over the issue of slavery. Some historians will try to convince you that slavery was not the driving issue for secession, but I call hogwash. Go and read for yourself the Articles of Secession, the debates of Lincoln and Douglas, the writings of Calhoun. The issue that came up over and over was slavery. Displaying a confederate flag links you to slave owners, and reminds every African-American who sees it of the dark history of their people.
Second, the CSA attempted to destroy the Union. Had the Confederates won the war, the United States would likely not exist today. The precedent would have been set for another region to secede when some particular issue arose that was not to their liking. One can easily imagine the Northeast breaking away, California becoming independent, and on and on. The map of North America would likely look more like Europe under this alternative reality. With this in mind, I challenge you to explain how the Confederate flag can be displayed with pride next to the Stars and Stripes it tried to destroy.
Third, the CSA lost! And not just by a little either, they got their butt whooped! For a while the war was back and forth, but by the end the union army was burning its way through the South. If you want to learn more about this, google “Sherman’s March to the Sea.” So, to be clear, when you display the Confederate flag you are embracing the losers. I do not agree with this position, but I can understand displaying the Confederate flag if you are a proud resident of a Southern state who still believes in the Confederate cause. However, in that case I would not expect to see the Stars and Stripes right next to it. But this is Minnesota. We fought on the winning side. Why would somebody from Minnesota proudly display the flag of the losing side in a war that took the lives of many of our ancestors (including one of mine) in the process? The only Confederate flag I want to see proudly displayed is the one in the state capital captured in battle by Minnesota troops.
These are the things the Confederate flag stands for. It doesn’t stand for freedom, or liberty, or some other farcical ideal that pretends to be patriotic. It stands for slavery, destruction of the union, and war. I do not believe it belongs on display anywhere in this country outside of an educational museum setting. It most certainly does not belong in the great state of Minnesota, which while far from perfect, had the great sense to stand on the side of moral right in the war for the union’s preservation and the end of slavery.
As we enter this great season of summer, get your flags out and fly them proudly. Raise the Star and Stripes, fly the flag of Minnesota with the French slogan that nobody can pronounce, hang out the flag of the Mille Lacs Band, and if you are so inclined fly a flag from the country of your heritage. But I implore you for all the reasons listed above, retire the flag of the Confederate States of America to the museum where it belongs.
Guest columnist Jared Barse is a social studies teacher at Onamia High School.
