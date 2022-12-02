A.R.V. Van Rheenen

Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of reading about climate change, green energy and thinking about what our future looks like as humankind. 

This kind of focus does well to feed my anxious mind and reconsider all my decisions leading up to this point. I wish I would have started composting sooner. Oh, gosh, I drove a TrailBlazer for five years. I often fly if I travel! Why don’t I just keep my reusable bags in my car for the unexpected grocery stops? Is there any way I can clean this laundry detergent bottle so it can be recycled? Is there any point to recycling plastic at this point? 

