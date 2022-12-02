Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of reading about climate change, green energy and thinking about what our future looks like as humankind.
This kind of focus does well to feed my anxious mind and reconsider all my decisions leading up to this point. I wish I would have started composting sooner. Oh, gosh, I drove a TrailBlazer for five years. I often fly if I travel! Why don’t I just keep my reusable bags in my car for the unexpected grocery stops? Is there any way I can clean this laundry detergent bottle so it can be recycled? Is there any point to recycling plastic at this point?
I easily devolve into what-ifs and how-comes and if-I-justs, it’s enough to make me feel overwhelmed and need to lie on the floor for a bit in quiet. Breathe deep. I try to remind myself that I can’t fix everything on my own. It’s like George Harrison said, “It’s going to take money, a whole lotta spending money … It’s going to take time, a whole lotta precious time ... to do it right, child.” OK, George, you’re right.
It’s just that there are so many conflicting stories, right? I mean, I saw the other day that the world population has reached eight billion. That’s unfathomable. I remember when we hit seven billion; it feels like that was way too recent for us to be living with a billion more people now. Overpopulation has been something people have been concerned about for a long time with dwindling resources and housing and all that. But! Hold on! We have to worry about workplace shortages because of the declining birth rate. There won’t be enough people to take care of aging populations in the future.
And then scientists figured out the combination of the whitest paint in the world, which would help to reduce the need for air conditioning. This is pretty good news in and of itself, because AC produces a lot of pollutants. However, who the heck is going to want to slather their homes in complete white? It sounds … blase. Does going green mean losing aesthetic? There’s something to be said about what pleases the eye and human flourishing. Just the other month, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners approved a brown roof over a white roof for mostly aesthetic purposes.
Sometimes it’s easy to think that a world that’s “green” is too different, impossible and maybe just not very fun.
Over the summer, I listened to an On Being podcast episode where Krista Tippett interviewed a marine biologist named Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson. The episode is called, “What if we get this right?” The episode is extremely moving, as it focuses not on what will go wrong with the world if we do nothing – most are acutely aware of the doom and gloom news cycle – but, instead, Johnson focuses on what the world can look like if we do everything we know we need to do now.
This has led me to shift my thinking a bit. What if we actually do get this right? What kind of future do I want to pass on to my nieces and nephews, to their loved ones? Even though life feels impossibly big, impossibly globalized, I’m excited for a future where people flourish in local spaces, where our priorities may look a little different, but they center around a robust understanding of human connection and the way we relate to our surroundings.
I’m working on a story that deals with climate change. With it, I’m conducting a very informal survey, which I would love to have your input on, whatever your opinion. It’s five questions long, and I’m not collecting names, unless you want me to know who you are. To participate, go to https://forms.gle/w3xKZLrpu4ZMvWYK8. Thanks for your consideration.
