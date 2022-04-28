Professional advice and information presented to locals interested in issues concerning dementia
More than a dozen attendees turned an April 19 Caregiver Essentials Class into a lively exchange with a speaker from Dementia Friends Minnesota.
The meeting, hosted by Kathy Statz, representing Family Pathways, was held at Holy Cross Center in conjunction with Mille Lacs Health System.
Speaker Collette Colucci let the scheduled one-hour presentation extend over-time by answering questions from participants who wondered, among other things, if dementia and Alzheimer’s are the same disease, how to tell if someone is experiencing either one, if the disease is hereditary, if it’s possible to have a good quality of life with dementia and how to connect with community resources, support and education on this issue.
Personal stories and information were exchanged while all learned that the conditions are actually a disease of the brain, how to recognize early signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s, communication techniques in dealing with the issues of dementia, how to offer reassurance and support and how to take care of a person with dementia if one becomes a caregiver.
Another session on these important and relevant issues many be scheduled again in August.
