Reading those food labels. Walk though an aisle in a supermarket and darn near everyone is reading a contents label before they buy or not. If the aisle is clogged, or if someone is “reading the print” off a label, I ask ‘em a relevant trivia question. Hey, which U. S. President signed the food-labeling act? It was President George H. W. Bush (“Bush the Elder”). Yep, people have a right to know what they’re gonna put in their bodies, or what they’re gonna feed their kids.
And talking about trivia questions, here’s one that a majority “don’t know” or guess wrong. Which U. S. President signed the bill making Martin Luther King’s birthday a national holiday? It was Ronald Reagan. And thanks to presidential libraries, the National Archives, the Library of Congress, and other institutions, one can watch and hear presidential speeches on Youtube.
Reparations? Mention President Ronald Reagan and some history hounds think of his signing the bill that gave well-deserved reparation bucks to survivors and their descendants who were relegated to WWII Japanese-American internment camps. Fine. Back in the 1980s, officials had names, dates, and relevant info. But can those who support “reparations” for generations of descendants of black slaves decide who deserves how much? In most cases, no!
The fish are gone? No! When modern anglers get skunked, or work many spots and baits to catch very few fish, too many have the mistaken belief that the fish are absent. The same is true if fisheries managers (or with Mille Lacs, the state and tribal co-managers) apply super-strict political regulations. Like one walleye in a tiny “slot”?
Remember, fishing success is not always proportional to the fish population. I often think of Johnny and Violet Hamilton, who started Twin Pines Resort in 1941. Johnny’s guiding career went back to the 1920s, so he was one of the smartest guides on Mille Lacs. But that didn’t help much. Fishing-related business was poor.
They told me that Pine Center lumberman Frank Smude would hold his hands out, either at the end of the dock or in the new resort lodge, wanting money for lumber that built the resort. The Hamiltons told Mr. Smude that walleyes would likely bite better in 1942, so he’d get his money then. And they were right.
Mille Lacs fishing history shows that years of lousy fishing included 1941, 1947, 1957, 1964, 1972, 1985, and more. So there were misperceptions galore, and even political walleye stocking.
Predictions Dept. Bar talk can get interesting! I enjoy hearing predictions. Sure, they can be right or wrong. A common prediction is that ice-out on many Minnesota lakes will be late, maybe even interfering with boat traffic on the mid-May fishing opener.
Another prediction I’ve heard recently is that Minnesota’s government will pay millions of dollars to the Red Lake Nation’s government to quell their effort to “get back” what’s now Minnesota’s portion of eastern Upper Red Lake. So money talks? We’ll see!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.