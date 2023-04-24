Joe Fellegy

Reading those food labels. Walk though an aisle in a supermarket and darn near everyone is reading a contents label before they buy or not. If the aisle is clogged, or if someone is “reading the print” off a label, I ask ‘em a relevant trivia question. Hey, which U. S. President signed the food-labeling act? It was President George H. W.  Bush (“Bush the Elder”). Yep, people have a right to know what they’re gonna put in their bodies, or what they’re gonna feed their kids. 

And talking about trivia questions, here’s one that a majority “don’t know” or guess wrong. Which U. S. President signed the bill making Martin Luther King’s birthday a national holiday? It was Ronald Reagan. And thanks to presidential libraries, the National Archives, the Library of Congress, and other institutions, one can watch and hear presidential speeches on Youtube.

