There are basically four race tracks within a 50-mile radius of Mille Lacs hosting amateur racing on dirt tracks: They include Princeton Speedway, a quarter-mile track on the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds; Ogilvie Raceway, which runs races some weeks on four different nights; NorthCentralSpeedway, just south of Brainerd; and Granite City Motor Park, the former Golden Spike Speedway just east of St. Cloud.
Of those four venues, local businessman Cliff Sasker is involved with running two of them: the NorthCentral Speedway in Brainerd, which he has owned and operated for the past 22 years, and Princeton Speedway, which he leases and operates.
At Sasker’s NorthCentralSpeedway on Saturday evening, Aug. 13, it was more than a regular night of racing for those in the Onamia area, since that night’s event was sponsored by Bud Jones and Sons Auto Salvage of Onamia, and featured Bud’s son Bill, as well as Bill’s son Justin, along with several other racers from the Mille Lacs area including Chad and Andy Funt, Jerry Nohner and Andrew Kresal.
Also on hand that evening greeting the fans, as he has every year the Jones family sponsors the race night at NorthCentralSpeedway, was mascot Axle the Bull.
As for the racing, Bill and Justin both qualified for the feature race in their event: Bill in the Mod-4 category and Justin racing a sport mod. Bill blew a tire mid-way though his feature race and could not finish. Justin finished second in his featured race and took home some cash.
And when one mentions cash to any of these racers, they all say the same thing: “It is not the money (because the expenses most often outweigh the profits), but it is the competition and just the thrill of racing.” Most racers also use the phrase, “[racing] just gets in your blood.”
As for the fans: some said they get a thrill out of the “noise”, other said they like the “smell of burning fuel.” Others attend because they know certain drivers and are there to cheer them on. One gentleman in Sasker’s stands said he has frequented the racers for the past 30 years and, for him, it is a tradition.
It is well documented in the Onamia area that Cliff Sasker and the late Bud Jones and his sons and grandsons have been and continue to be part of the local racing scene for decades. And for a family-friendly night out, local racing seems to be the ticket.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
