Following a summary by Mary Reedy, of CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP, concerning the recent yearly audit of the various departments of the city of Onamia, the March meeting of the O. City Council commenced last week. The meeting last over two hours and dealt with a patchwork of issues.
Reedy reported that the financial situation for the most part was in good stead and the council took notes on several minor adjustments with regard to the coming fiscal year.
Next on the docket was a report on the most recent status of a proposed sale of three Main Street commercial lots to a corporation planning to build a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store. Although the city had entered into a preliminary purchase agreement with the company planning to erect the store, no earnest money was ever forwarded to the city pending issues concerning the condition of the site. The site issue came to a head recently when the company found that the soil on which they were planning to build was contaminated and they were looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean it up.
This turn-of-events caused the company to issue an email to the city saying they were terminating the contract they had with the city on the purchase of those properties.
With that in mind, the Onamia Council decided to still hold the FD/DT company accountable for nearly $10,000 that the city felt they were owned to that point: $5,000 for a down payment on the land and another at least $5,000 for exceeding an extension given the company to close the deal and the legal fees involved with the venture to date.
Onamia Mayor Marge Agnew told the council that she felt the company may “still want to come here,” but would be looking for other suitable properties on which to build. The saga of Onamia getting another dollar store may not yet be dead.
In a police report by Chief Amy Mattison, she informed the council that she was close to hiring a new officer to fill the part-time position open in her department. She also said she reposted the full-time position opening in hopes of getting new applicants.
Considerable time was then spent discussing the purchase of several new, up-to-date police radios and the possibility of pairing these purchases with radios to be bought by the city fire department. The council said they might have some funds available for the purchase of these radios.
Finally, on the police report agenda was discussion of how to handle the licensing and collecting city fees that go along with owning a dog in the city limits. Mattison claimed that unlicensed dogs have posed problems for the city saying that just last year there were at least three incidents of stray dogs biting residents of the city leading to those who were bit having to endure the agony of having to go through the tests for any repercussions of those bites. City employees present at the meeting mentioned how the city of Wahkon has dealt with this issue by, once a year, sponsoring a day where dog owners from around the Mille Lacs area could bring their pets to town where they could be immunized and checked out by an attending veterinarian. The council said they would explore Wahkon’s model and look into also sponsoring such and event.
The final big item on the agenda was the status of the impending building of a water-treatment facility on the present site of the city tennis court. Asked why the project has not moved forward, city maintenance director Gene Falconer said that funding for the project was still in limbo and that as time has passed, the cost of the project has risen by at least one million dollars.
With that in mind, realizing that the water treatment plant would probably not be up and running for at least a few years and that the Family Dollar purchase of the three lots on Main Street was a bust, Mayor Agnew took time to assess the reality of what to do with the both the water treatment land and that of the dollar store.
Agnew said that they city had counted on receiving $150,000 from the sale of the land to Dollar Tree to be used for relocating the present skating ring, skating park and basketball pad and also receiving money from the water treatment project for the purpose of relocating the tennis courts. She said that because the city was probably not going to get this money any time soon, she took the initiative of applying for “local community project requests” for fiscal year 2023 being considered by US Representative Pete Stauber’s office.
Calling her request the “Soo Line Park Project,” Agnew listed a series of renovations to the city parks to include the building of a new tennis facility and pickle ball court, along with renovation of the city skating rink, roller-blading facility and basketball courts. Falconer chimed in, saying, if the three lots that were going to be used for the dollar store were to still be available, he and his staff had figured out that all these improvements to the city park proposed by the mayor could be built on those three vacant lots. This proposal is also to be put in the “to be continued” bin.
