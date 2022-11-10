Forced Tulips in Container.jpg

Brighten your indoor décor, patio, deck, or balcony by forcing a few spring flowering bulbs into bloom.  Just plant, give them a chill and enjoy a few extra daffodils, hyacinths, tulips, crocus and grape hyacinths this winter and spring.

All you need is a suitable container, some well-drained potting mix, the bulbs and a place to give the bulbs the chill necessary to force them to bloom. Select a container with drainage holes that is deep enough to accommodate the largest bulbs. Cover the bottom few inches of the container with a well-drained potting mix.  Place larger and taller bulbs like tulips, daffodils and hyacinths in the center surrounded by shorter varieties.  They can be planted close together, about one half the bulb width apart with the neck of larger bulbs at or just below the soil surface. Set tulips with the flat side of the bulb facing the pot for a better display.

