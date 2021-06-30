The former Isle Muni manager, Monica Dawn Weets, 53, has been charged and apprehended for embezzlement of public funds and theft for incidents occurring between October of 2019 and January of 2020.
According to the criminal complaint:
On January 22, 2020, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Isle Police were dispatched to the Isle Municipal Liquor Store (Isle Muni) in Isle on a report of embezzlement of public funds. The Isle Muni is owned and operated by the City of Isle and the proceeds are public funds. At all relevant times up until Jan. 15, 2020, the Isle Muni was managed by Weets.
An ATM located within the Muni was subject to quarterly audits and had been due for an audit in December of 2019, but Weets had provided numerous reasons for delaying the audit until January of 2020, according to the complaint. At that time, auditors discovered that the ATM contained only $220 when it should have had $4,100, according to records. Law enforcement later discovered that the $4,100 amount was also incorrect and in December of 2019, someone had manually adjusted the ATM to read that it held $4,100, when it actually should have held $6,441.
On Jan. 9, 2020, while the audit was still being analyzed, Weets applied for and received an extra $2,000 in city funds in order to restock the ATM, but these funds were never deposited, according to the complaint. When Weets was confronted about the ATM discrepancies, she claimed that she had inadvertently left the ATM doors open over the weekend and that someone must have taken the cash, the complaint states.
It was determined her alibi was not plausible since the ATM does not function when the doors are open and that customers had been able to use the ATM during the weekend referred to. Weets also claimed that she had attempted to cover up the shortfall by inserting her own personal money over several days. The ATM records did not substantiate this claim, the complaint states.
On Jan. 15, 2020, Weets was placed on administrative leave, and she resigned shortly thereafter and went to Oklahoma, leaving a vehicle and significant personal property behind. According to the complaint, law enforcement found two paper bands used by banks to wrap dollar bills inside her vehicle’s center console. The bands indicated that they had previously held $2,000 each. Upon discovery of the theft, law enforcement and the City of Isle opened an investigation into the Isle Muni and discovered several other instances of alleged theft and embezzlement by Weets.
According to charges, Weets was responsible for taking a minimum of $14,817.49 from the City of Isle from October of 2019 to January of 2020. According to the complaint, funds in Weets care went missing with the explanation by Weets that she planned to convert the money into smaller bills but none of the bills were deposited and that someone must have taken them from her car. On another occasion, Weets was again responsible for taking money to the bank, and the proceeds were never received by the bank or recovered, according to the complaint.
Weets was apprehended last week by law enforcement in Oklahoma after Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh issued a warrant for her arrest. Walsh said in an email statement, “She was found at her residence thanks to exemplary assistance by Oklahoma City Police and the U.S. Marshal Service.”
The felony charges of embezzlement of public funds comes with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine. The two counts of theft-indifferent to owner rights respectively come with a maximum 10-year prison sentence and/or a $20,000 fine and a maximum jail sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
