There’s something about cracking open a book.
New or used, there’s a smell. Better than new-car smell. Distinctly cozier than freshly made cookies. It’s full of that looking-over-a-mountain-vista sense of possibility.
Now that you’re thinking about getting your hands on the nearest book and indulging in that one-of-a-kind, universe-altering sniff, imagine that your name is on the front cover. That’s right. You’re an author. How amazing would that feel?
Okay, back to reality. You may not be a published author, but you certainly can imagine the thrill, right?
For Jay Andersen, years of hard work have paid off: He’s officially published. After numerous re-writes, edits, putting down the story and coming back to it, his name is in print in a way it has never been before.
It’s not that he’s never been published. In fact, he’s written plays and radio shows and seen them performed; heck, he’s even written for and edited newspapers. Including the Mille Lacs Messenger, by the way. More on that in a moment.
Jay’s first novel, “The Flayed Man,” tells the story of a small-town Police Chief Paul Tharp with a gruesome murder on his hands. The investigation quickly reveals similarities to an ancient Aztec ritual killing, an unlikely occurrence on the banks of Lake Superior on the North Shore of Minnesota. While pursuing the truth of what happened, he struggles to keep the media at bay, which includes his best friend, Reefer Carlson, as Chief Tharp’s personal life takes a tailspin at the most crucial point of his career.
I’m sitting with Jay and his wife, Tamera, to whom “The Flayed Man” is dedicated, at their home in Mora. It’s a hot day outside, but there’s a pleasant breeze drifting through an open window, gently tinkling a wind chime. Their home speaks to their background: all art and books. Both are voracious readers, though Jay refers to himself as a “chronic reader.” They’re sitting on their couch, opposite ends, and they easily fall into talk. Tamera is keeping her hands busy with knitting, and Jay uses his hands to gesture every once in a while.
He tells me about growing up in the Twin Cities, where his dad owned his own business. He spent many summers up on Mille Lacs, as they had a cabin, and Jay felt like he always “had a connection” to the community here. His parents moved up to the lake full-time, and Jay stayed in the Twin Cities, where he met Tamera and got married.
They both attended Macalester College, where Jay minored in English, a tidbit he offers up willingly. Tamera is quick to add he majored in philosophy, to which Jay jokingly says, “Don’t talk about that.”
At Macalester, he never took a writing class, but he certainly did his fair share of writing. He recalls receiving valuable advice from one of his professors: “Don’t tell me; show me.” Narrating too much is nonfiction, he says. You’ve got to make the characters talk.
“Aside from that, I have no advice for writers.”
Jay credits his time as the public relations director for the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra as where he really learned to write. As a symptom of his chronic reading condition, Jay read a lot of plays. Partially because he wanted to, partially because Tamera is an accomplished actress. She was majorly involved in theater in the Twin Cities.
Jay and Tamera decided to move up to Cedar Lake after Jay moved on from his position with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. His father had passed away, and his mother was running the business by herself, and doing a great job with it. It was the ‘70s, and Jay started working for the Mille Lacs Messenger as a writer. In 1979, the editor left, and Jay took over. Tamera even contributed cartoons for the paper regularly.
In 1987, they packed their things once more and headed to Grand Marais. It was a place they often visited while living in Isle. After a hiatus from the newspaper business initially in Grand Marais, Jay says he took over the Cook County Herald after having written for them.
“In the meantime,” Jay makes eye contact with me, “I did a lot of writing.”
That’s a resounding theme in his life. “Every job I had required a lot of writing.” And it’s not just the technical aspect of writing. As a small-town newspaperman, a person has to be able to write far and wide: from hard-hitting crime stories to nice feature pieces. Not to mention Jay did a fair bit of creative writing during his free time.
In Grand Marais, Jay and Tamera fell in with the local creatives, as they do everywhere. With the Grand Marais Playhouse right there, Jay dove into writing plays. “I hadn’t done anything like that before.” He even joined Tamera onstage, and they formed an acting troupe, “The Flying Leap Players.” They did radio plays, performing live on WTIP, where Jay would become the news director for 11 years.
When Tamera and Jay began performing live with about four other people, “short and probably a little edgy” pieces, they went on a small tour, which took them to Michigan and even California Technical Institute in Pasadena. All the while writing, writing, writing.
While talking with Jay, he easily falls into discussing the art of writing. He said earlier he only has one piece of advice for writers – show, don’t tell – but I find myself hastily scribbling down some good stuff, knowing that whether he acknowledges it or not, Jay’s got some insight.
He talks about the intersection of poetry and journalism. In the 20th Century, poetry became less about the technical form and more about finding “the right word to say what you want,” about “tell[ing] a good story well done.” Journalists and poets alike strive after that precision. And it is a kind of art.
We segue into his own writing. Where did “The Flayed Man” come from?
He admits to having started three or four versions “a long time ago,” something that was “more of an exercise.”
“It’s embarrassing to read some of the creative stuff I’ve done years ago.”
Of course, “The Flayed Man” in its published form has only been out a couple months. And its reception, he fully acknowledges, lies with the readership. In any piece of literature or music or art, the audience is who completes the work, he says.
I ask about the process of editing his book. He chuckles a bit, and says, “I thought I had worked this thing to the ground,” but turning it over to his editor at RiverPlace Press was a whole different story. The whole experience of writing and workshopping and publishing “The Flayed Man” has taught Jay a lot, and even still was “fun” to do.
Incorporated into the novel deeply is Aztec ritual, a culture that has always interested the author. He was able to take a class back in undergraduate with an Aztec scholar. In a fascinating way, Jay saw some similarities between the Aztec religion and the Lutheranism so prevalent in our Minnesotan culture, a theme touched upon in the book. These common themes we see in various cultures and beliefs, Jay says, “crop up because we are humans.”
“I don’t know how I came up with all that gruesome stuff.” Jay cringes a bit. It is a book filled with plenty of harrowing, thriller-like scenes. But he does draw a connection between his time as a reporter, collecting facts for crime stories and becoming familiar with how law enforcement works.
We move into talking about how Jay found RiverPlace Press, a publisher based locally out of Brainerd and Aitkin. It was actually Jay and Tamera’s daughter and son-in-law who put RiverPlace Press on their radar.
Paul Simonson, a McGrath-based author, had given their daughter a copy of his book, “Murder on the Lake.” She brought it to her dad’s attention, and Jay figured he could pull it off too if Simonson did.
He contacted RiverPlace Press. It was a great fit. The company is owned and run by Chip and Jean Borkenhagen. Chip, whose background is graphic design, Jay says, took the reins on creating cover art for “The Flayed Man.” Jay was impressed with his conceptions: “He just got it,” Jay emphasizes, talking about the novel. Jean worked with Jay on editing, for whom he “can’t say enough about.”
My time is winding down with Jay and Tamera. I’m comfortably perched on one of their rocking chairs, cross-legged and buzzing from some really good potential for copy here. I have a final question to ask. Something probably every writer or artist or musician hates to answer. “Is there anything else in the works?”
Well, yeah, in fact there is. There is always something. Hasn’t that been what Jay’s been doing for most of his life now? But he does give me the scoop: Vikings. He’s always had an interest in “Icelandic sagas,” he calls them, which are “fun to read if you can stand them.” He likes exploring individual expression from a different time and culture.
But as with most things in life, you “gotta have patience.” It’s a story that’s also been in the works for years, part of which was lost in the move from Grand Marais to Mora. But even loss can lead to rebirth, another concept explored in “The Flayed Man.” Something you would know if you just went ahead and cracked open that book already. Only make sure you take a good sniff of it.
Jay Andersen’s debut novel, “The Flayed Man,” is available on Amazon.com and through Barnes and Noble.
