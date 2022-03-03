Former Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent C. Lindgren is running for the Minnesota State Senate seat in District 10, seeking the Republican Party endorsement.
“I am a 50-year resident of the district. I grew up in Morrison County, living in Mille Lacs for work,” Lindgren said. “Having lived in the district for over 50 years, I understand the area and the people of the district.
“After talking with family and friends, I’m excited to run for Senate and continue serving the people once again in that elected capacity,” said Lindgren, who served Mille lacs County for over 30 years as a deputy sheriff, D.A.R.E. instructor, civil defense director, welfare fraud investigator and criminal investigator before being elected Sheriff of Mille Lacs County in 2002. He served 16 years as Sheriff until retiring from that position in 2019.
“I have the time, passion, and experience to serve our communities in St. Paul in the Senate,” Lindgren said.
“When first elected Sheriff in 2002, things looked very different than they do today. I led my office through many challenges and changes not only to our operations but in the community. Under my leadership, the department collaborated with the surrounding counties of Aitkin and Kanabec in Drug Task Forces and created the central Minnesota Auto Theft unit working with Benton, Stearns, Morrison, Crow Wing, and Isanti Counties and many cities therein with cooperation from the Department of Commerce. So, I understand the challenges that come with balancing central Minnesota law enforcement and keeping the peace with collaboration and experience that is incredibly relevant in today’s political and social climate. I also know how important it is to run with a clear vision with goals and objectives for this district,” said Lindgren.
Lindgren joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1987 and was first elected as Sheriff in 2002, and previously served as president of the Minnesota Sheriffs Association. He currently lives on Platte Lake in Hillman, in Morrison County with his wife, Lisa.
Lindgren continues to find time to serve Morrison County and is currently an appointed member of the Morrison County Planning Commission and the Morrison County Board of Adjustment.
Lindgren also works for the Department of Homeland Security with the Transportation Security Administration securing the freedom of movement of people and commerce in Crow Wing County at the Brainerd International Airport.
In his free time, Lindgren has worked for the State of Minnesota as an instructor at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, instructing motorcycle safety, and taught for Minnesota West Colleges as an adjunct law enforcement skills instructor. Lindgren feels his 50 years of service to public safety and experience with people from all walks of life is incredibly relevant in today’s political and social climate.
Lindgren is a proud husband of 36 years to Lisa, dad to daughter Danielle, grandfather to two, and friend to many. When not spending time with his family, he loves fishing, snowmobiling, water sports and flying - he is a Little Falls Pilot Association member.
Minnesota Senate District 10 was recently drawn to include all/most portions of Aitkin, Benton, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lac, and Morrison counties.
