Onamia High alumni, David Jacobson is making waves at the U of M Twin Cities on the speech team. Jacobson was a star on the Onamia speech team and went to State two years in a row. He was the first Onamia student to ever final at the State Tournament. Unfortunately, his hopes for a senior-year threepeat in 2020 were dashed because of the pandemic, when the speech season was canceled.
Now a sophomore at the U of M, Jacobson has picked up where he left off and has excelled on the collegiate stage. His team won first place in the state this year and Jacobson, among three others on the team, is advancing to Nationals later this spring to be held in Nebraska and Illinois.
Jacobson explained, “There are two separate Nationals for college speech. There’s NFA (National Forensics Association) and AFA (American Forensics Association). For NFA you qualify by reaching finals at a meet (top six) and placing above 50% of the people there. For AFA you need two placements from two different meets that add up to five or less (in other words a second and third place or better would get you there).”
College speech competitors are encouraged to enter multiple categories, but a maximum of six. At the State competition, Jacobson said he completed five. “I was the only entrant to do that many and that was the most in the state.” For the Nationals, Jacobson is going to perform in the “Prose” and “Informative” categories at the AFA and “Poetry,” “Informative,” “Prose” and “Drama” at the NFA.
Jacobson is this year’s college state champion in the category of “Informative speaking.” He said, “It’s about a new FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drug called Aduhelm.” He also impressively placed second overall statewide. Quite an accomplishment for a sophomore.
In the “Prose” piece he will be performing at the Nationals, Jacobson said, “It’s about a kid who goes hunting with his dad in an attempt to try and find a way to bond with him.”
Asked about why he joined speech in college, Jacobson replied, “I liked it and knew I’d be good at it, and also thought it would be a great way to meet new people.” He also said college speech is much more competitive than high school. “The general atmosphere is a lot more relaxed than high school, but the caliber of talent is so much higher.”
Jacobson also offered some great advice on public speaking, He said, “I think the key to public speaking is not thinking about it because a lot of people when they start talking they go into this different voice and feel like they need to over-enunciate everything. But the audience will love it if it just feels like you’re having a conversation.”
He then added, “If you’re thinking about joining speech in college, do it right away so you can start building the experience as soon as possible.”
Jacobson’s talents are in high demand during his buy college schedule. He recently accepted the assistant coach job for Onamia High School, and Cambridge-Isanti High School.
Asked about his early influences in his speaking career, he mentioned his former speech coach at Onamia High, Alecia Laughery. Jacobson said, “Mrs. Laughery allowed me to shine, and put up with my B.S. As a kid that never really fit in anywhere, having a place to go after school every day, and being part of the team, I felt like I had a place to go that was OK. She also encouraged me to do multiple categories, which I continue to do today, so thank you, Mrs. Laughery!”
David Jacobson is the eldest son of Erik and Karen Jacobson, who reside in Garrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.