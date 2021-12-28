Winter Riverwood Foundation’s Michael Zilverberg Healthcare Education Endowment has awarded $11,000 to support advanced nursing education for five Riverwood Healthcare Center employees.
The 2021 recipients include Nichole Bock, certified nursing assistant/health unit coordinator; Sarah Gaffaney, certified nursing assistant/health unit coordinator; Heather Gretschmann, certified nursing assistant/emergency department tech; Madison Slette, certified nursing assistant; and Amanda Sample, certified nursing assistant/health unit coordinator.
All are pursuing nursing degrees at area colleges to advance their careers.
The Michael Zilverberg Healthcare Education Endowment was started by Jeanette Zilverberg in 2004 to honor her late husband Michael, who was a strong community leader in Aitkin. Always supportive of education and helping others, he was especially interested in providing educational opportunities and scholarships for those working in health care at Riverwood. This endowment is to be used as a scholarship or educational fund to aid in the education and recruitment of health care professionals for Riverwood.
Since 2007, the Fund has awarded 28 scholarships for a total of $66,100.
To make a contribution to the Michael Zilverberg Healthcare Education endowment fund, contact Riverwood Foundation at 218-927-5158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.